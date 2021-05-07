School basketball standouts honored: Athletic and academic awards given

Coach Peter Miedema presented plaques to the school’s members of the All-League boys basketball team. From left: Domingo Gil, Bradley Batten and Brandon Velasquez. Gil and Batten won All-League honors and Velasquez is a recipient of the All-League Academic Award. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island High School Basketball team finished its season in February with a .500 record.

Like other area schools, the Islanders faced the challenges of a season impacted by the COVID restrictions.

Traditionally, the season would be followed by a basketball banquet where players would receive awards.

The banquet was not held due to COVID, but on Monday, Coach Peter Miedema presented the players with their plaques, recognizing all-league honors as well as academic achievement.

“I had the pleasure of coaching those boys for three levels, junior high, junior varsity and varsity,” Mr. Miedema said. “A great group of young men, and I’m very proud of them as well as the entire team.”