Shelter Island Reporter obituary: John Alexander Garbowski Jr.

John Alexander Garbowski, Jr., age 38, son of John Sr. and Virginia Clark Garbowski, passed away October 22, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at Yardley and Pino Funeral Home, 91 Hampton Street, Sag Harbor, N.Y. on Saturday, May 22 at noon.

John Jr. is remembered for his fearless approach to paraplegia and his absolute refusal to be disabled.

The family requests that contributions in his memory be made to the Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays, NY 11946.