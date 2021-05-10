Update: North Ferry hearing date at County Legislature

A North Ferry boat cutting through fog. (Credit: Martin Burke)

Late information was received from North Ferry this evening:

North Ferry Rate Relief Presentation

When: May 20, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)



Below is the original story:

The on-again, off-again, public hearing by the Suffolk County Legislature to discuss North Ferry’s request for a rate increase is on.

The session on several procedural resolutions to set hearing dates begins at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, and brief public testimony will be allowed.

Testimony will be limited, but you will have an opportunity for further comment at the actual hearing.

A local meeting with the town’s Ferry Study Group via Zoom will be held between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, according to Supervisor Gerry Siller.