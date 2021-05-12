Boys varsity track team takes on Babylon

Jason Green, right, and Tyler Gulluscio running the 3,200 meter race against Babylon on Tuesday. (Credit: Todd Gulluscio)

The Shelter Island varsity boys track team competed against Babylon on Tuesday.

Although the team lost a hard-fought contest against a squad almost double their size, there were some great, competitive performances by the Islanders.

Next up for the team is an invitational this Friday at Southampton (no spectators permitted).

Times and finishes for the meet:

1600 meters

Tyler Gulluscio: 5:07 — 1st, John Febles Torres: 7:03 — 2nd

800m

Jason Green: 2:11 — 1st, Nick Mamisashvili: 2:23 — 2nd, Jaxson Rylott: 2:38

400m

Theo Olinkiewicz: 67.2 — 3rd, John Febles Torres: 73.2

200m

Daniel Schultheis: 28.56, Hayden Rylott 29.2

100m

Hayden Rylott: 14.21 — 3rd

3200m

Jason Green: 10:33 — 1st, Tyler Gulluscio: 11:17 — 2nd, Theo Olinkiewicz: 12:23 — 3rd

Shotput

Brandon Velasquez: 36.3 — 1st, Daniel Schultheis: 28.3 — 3rd, Noah Green: 27

Discus

Brandon Velasquez: 82 — 1st, Daniel Schultheis: 74.4 — 2nd, Noah Green: 67

4×400

Hayden Rylott, John Febles Torres, Brandon Velasquez, Noah Green: 5:08 —2nd

4×800

Tyler Gulluscio, Jason Green, Nick Mamisashvili, Theo Olinkiewicz: 10:26 — 1st