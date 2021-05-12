Boys varsity track team takes on Babylon
The Shelter Island varsity boys track team competed against Babylon on Tuesday.
Although the team lost a hard-fought contest against a squad almost double their size, there were some great, competitive performances by the Islanders.
Next up for the team is an invitational this Friday at Southampton (no spectators permitted).
Times and finishes for the meet:
1600 meters
Tyler Gulluscio: 5:07 — 1st, John Febles Torres: 7:03 — 2nd
800m
Jason Green: 2:11 — 1st, Nick Mamisashvili: 2:23 — 2nd, Jaxson Rylott: 2:38
400m
Theo Olinkiewicz: 67.2 — 3rd, John Febles Torres: 73.2
200m
Daniel Schultheis: 28.56, Hayden Rylott 29.2
100m
Hayden Rylott: 14.21 — 3rd
3200m
Jason Green: 10:33 — 1st, Tyler Gulluscio: 11:17 — 2nd, Theo Olinkiewicz: 12:23 — 3rd
Shotput
Brandon Velasquez: 36.3 — 1st, Daniel Schultheis: 28.3 — 3rd, Noah Green: 27
Discus
Brandon Velasquez: 82 — 1st, Daniel Schultheis: 74.4 — 2nd, Noah Green: 67
4×400
Hayden Rylott, John Febles Torres, Brandon Velasquez, Noah Green: 5:08 —2nd
4×800
Tyler Gulluscio, Jason Green, Nick Mamisashvili, Theo Olinkiewicz: 10:26 — 1st