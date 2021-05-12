Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 4-11

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Justin R. Parker, 36, of Pueblo, Colorado was arrested on May 7 at about 11 a.m. in Southampton on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 2nd degree – a felony offence. (See story this page.)

Summonses

Diego I. Pintado Yupa of East Hampton was driving on West Neck Road on May 6 when he was given a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign. On the same day, Rebecca H. Smith of Shelter Island was also ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on Smith Street.

On May 7, Iris Y. Zonlight of Shelter Island was given a summons on North Menantic Road for driving while using a portable electronic device. Also on the 7th, Thomas A. Cunningham of Shelter Island was stopped on North Menantic Road and received a ticket for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Amelia G. Reiter of Shelter Island was given a summons on May 9 for driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent on North Cartwright Road.

On May 10, Daniel Shemie of New York City was ticketed for traveling at a speed not reasonable or prudent on New York Avenue. On that day, Caitlin B. Petre of New York City was stopped and given a summons for speeding on North Cartwright Road — 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Accidents

A minor accident was reported by Darrin C. Binder on May 4. While his vehicle was parked on the side of Winthrop Road, an unknown vehicle hit the driver’s-side view mirror, causing damage under $1,000.

Other reports

Police responded to two custody matters in Hay Beach and Menantic on May 4.

A caller said she had a verbal exchange with a North Ferry employee on the ferry line in Greenport and requested advice about who to contact at the North Ferry office about the incident.

Also on the 4th, a cable wire was reported in a South Ferry Hills roadway; police moved the wire and notified Cablevision.

The same day, police were told that while standing in a roadway in Dering Harbor, a man had been shouting at the caller. An officer responded and said that standing in a public space was lawful and advised against any aggressive behavior.

On May 5, police investigated a fraud involving unemployment insurance. Similar complaints were also received on May 7 and May 10. Recipients were advised to report the fraud to the Department of Labor and to check the police website regarding fraud claims.

A caller told police on May 5 that a vehicle in the Center was being operated with its trailer ramp down. Police responded; the driver secured the ramp.

A domestic dispute — verbal — was reported in Cartwright on May 5.

On May 7, a caller told police, for informational purposes, that someone had followed him in his vehicle to several Island locations. An officer subsequently talked to the person who stated he was unaware he had been following anyone.

A tree limb was reported across a roadway in Silver Beach on May 7. PSEG was notified and police provided traffic control.

Also on the 7th, a vehicle was reported blocking a crosswalk in the Heights. The owner said he would move the vehicle. A caller told police there was a loud party at a Silver Beach residence. The music was turned down without incident. On May 8, another loud party was reported in Silver Beach. An officer found the noise to be reasonable but the resident said they would try to talk more quietly while outside.

On May 8, three vehicles were seen parked in Silver Beach with people sleeping inside. An officer responded; the vehicles were lawfully parked and the occupants said they had taken one of the first South Ferry boats to the Island that morning.

A Silver Beach caller informed police that several men were fishing above the high tide mark. An officer found them slightly above the mark and advised them about the location of the public and private beach line.

For informational purposes, police were advised about a potential PSEG scam. Also on the 8th, gun shots were reported in the Center. Police found a small group of people that had shot off a few fireworks.

A case of criminal mischief was called in on May 9. The tires on two cars belonging to a Hay Beach owner had been punctured.

A Silver Beach caller told police that several campers were on his property — above the high tide line. When an officer arrived, the persons had left the area.

Also on the 9th, a woman was reported standing in a Menantic roadway with an umbrella. The area was searched with negative results.

In other incidents during the week: police handled three lost and found reports; conducted two well-being checks; fingerprinted a person for employment purposes; jump-started a vehicle; responded to a false 911 call; provided a funeral escort; attempted to open a vehicle with the keys inside; and oversaw a weapon surrender.

Alarms

On May 4, an alarm at a West Neck residence was activated by mistake and subsequently canceled.

A basement alarm at a Ram Island residence was triggered by accident on May 8. The next day, a motion alarm at a Center home was set off. Police found no sign of any criminal activity.

Animal incidents

Police were told about a missing dog in the Center; while an officer canvassed the area, the caller reported the dog had been located.

An injured turkey was reported in the Center; it was gone when an officer arrived.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 4, 6, and 9.