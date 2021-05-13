Real estate transfers — May 13, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 20-26, 2021.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Compton, J, by Admr to Meech, Randy, 7 Little Ram Island Dr (700-9-3-17), (R), $3,175,000

• King, R & P, to Majdisova & Martinez, Lydia & Guadalupe, 6 Marc St (700-15-4-30), (R), $685,000

• Houston, J, by Heirs to Lupo, Joseph, 8 Ole Buck Run (700-17-2-32), (R), $750,000

• Benson, P & D, to Reynoso, Ramon, 2 Tims Trail (700-17-2-63), (R), $860,000

• Nape, K, to Deringcircle LLC, 102 S Ferry Rd (700-23-2-95.9), (V), $600,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Pendleton & Handley Pen, to Rupert, Ronald, 34 Tuthills Ln (600-68-1-10.5), (R), $387,500

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Williams, A & N, to Terry, Sean, 134 Oak Dr (600-38-3-22), (R), $520,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Ramblewood Mobile Home to Ramblewood MHC LLC, 658 Sound Ave, #1 (600-58-1-14), (C), $7,250,000

• McCarthy, P, to Garcia-Amador, Harold, 25 Sunflower Ct (600-80-1-4.13), (R), $550,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Shepherd, R & S, to Canter, Adam, 1100 Evergreen Dr (1000-102-1-4.12), (R), $850,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Cartolano, Catherine, Harvest Pointe, Home 62 (1000-102.1-1-30), (R), $727,900

• Rimor Development LLC to Gabrellian, Mark, Harvest Pointe Home #88 (1000-102.1-1-56), (R), $833,320

• Courtien, J to Zip Zap 1 LLC, 3300 Haywaters Rd (1000-111-11-12), (R), $835,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Berrill, L, by Executor to Pardo, Jorge, 5090,5140&5190 RockyPt Rd (1000-21-3-21), (V), $300,000

• Orito, F Trust to Abloe, Nathan, 3420 Stars Rd (1000-22-2-18), (R), $950,000

• Liegey, J & E, to Lanzaro, Andrew, 2395 Bay Ave (1000-31-18-1), (R), $927,500

FLANDERS (11901)

• Kaufmann, A, to Stein, Daniel, 57 Nash Ave (900-123-3-30), (R), $375,000

• Ortatepe, S, to Ortatepa, Ocean, 49 Woodhull Ave (900-138-1-44), (R), $510,000

• Sarris, N, to Chucuy-Milian, William, 98 Albany Ave (900-144-1-68), (R), $410,000

• XO Flanders LLC to Llamas, Mario, 221 Maple Ave (900-145-3-35.2), (R), $500,000

• XO Flanders LLC to Llamas, Leonz, 229 Maple Ave (900-145-3-35.3), (R), $500,000

• Cook Jr, E & E, to Barnett, Forrest, 22 Topping Dr (900-163-2-47), (R), $470,000

• Moutafis, P, to Schmitt Jr, Kerry, 304 Oak Ave (900-166-2-5), (R), $322,000

• O’Brien, M, to Hammer Brothers Enterprises, 1181 Flanders Rd (900-168-1-11), (C), $760,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Ragona, R, to Neff, Adam, 350 Wood Ln (1000-43-4-30), (V), $75,000

• Fiedler, C, & Boergesson to English, Berry, 260 Sixth Ave (1001-4-4-18), (R), $475,000

ª Jaeger, M, to Whelan, Nora, 430 Front St (1001-4-8-10.1), (R), $830,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Papa Family Trust to Rivalan Living Trust, 14 Tall Tree Circle (600-2.1-2-14), (R), $626,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Homan, R & V, to Straber, Edward, 205 Second St (1000-126-10-2), (R), $380,000

• Hinsch, E, by Executor to Williams, Leonard, 6925 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-10-16), (R), $950,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Demetriou, Mavromihali to Chadha, Deepika, 2795 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-20), (V), $270,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Mohring, J & T, to Nicholls, James, 39595 Route 25 (1000-15-8-16), (R), $755,000

• Gloria, R, & Repnitsyna to Baruh, Dogan, 400 Youngs Rd (1000-18-2-19), (V), $293,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Schlecht, N, & Love, S, to D’Alberti, Claudio, 630 Sound Ave (1000-68-3-12), (R), $1,525,000

• Slama, C, & Meyer, B, to Little Beerp, LLC, 41625 Route 25 (1000-75-5-12), (V), $339,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Schneider, J, & Huemmer to Blake Realty LLC, 27 Cruise St (600-13-3-49), (R), $190,000

• Smith, M, to Ribeiro, Sandro, 34 Nadel Dr (600-83-2-33), (R), $400,000

• MTGLQ Investors LP to Dalton Studios LLC, 171 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.31), (R), $317,500

• Richards, P, to Zeltmann, Aaron, 913 Osborn Ave (600-102-1-16), (R), $345,000

• Minister Real Estate to Hurtado, Julio, 717 Harrison Ave (600-102-3-29), (R), $240,000

• Buganza, M, to MRSJ LLC, 123 Duryea St (600-107-1-59.1), (R), $355,000

• Jachimczyk, M, to Wendt, Eric, 328 E Second St (600-129-3-22), (R), $360,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Main Bridge Partners to Salih, Jemil, 625 N Sea Dr (1000-54-4-8), (R), $1,650,000

• Dews, J & P Trust to Wirth, John, 1230 N Sea Dr (1000-54-5-10), (R), $675,000

• 155 Oriole Drive Assoc to Manessis, John, 155 Oriole Dr (1000-55-6-15.25), (R), $806,000

• Disanto, G & P, to Kolsin, Scot, 2015 Kenneys Rd (1000-59-7-10), (R), $955,000

• Cochran, C & J & R & D, to Cochran, Emily, 270 Boisseau Ave (1000-63-3-6), (R), $525,000

• Monteforte, V & C, to Falcon Crest Holdings LLC, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit 12A (1000-63.2-1-33), (C), $449,000

• Thompson, Sawicki & Dze to Morales, Carl, 1545 Old Shipyard Rd (1000-64-5-29), (R), $645,000

• Portal, L & M, to Roberts Premier Development, 350 Jockey Creek Dr (1000-70-5-52), (V), $250,000

• R&T Realtors LLC to Roe, Oliver, 1375 Goose Creek Lane Ext (1000-77-3-18), (R), $579,000

• Carlson, L, to 1600 Waterview, Inc, 1600 Waterview Dr (1000-78-7-33), (R), $440,000

• Maus, T, to Zoumas, Ioannis, 505 Lakeside Dr (1000-90-4-3), (V), $325,000

• MacLennan, I, to Gatti, Richard, 52325 CR 48, Unit 36 (1000-135.1-1-36), (C), $164,900

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Rappold, R, by Heirs to Citron, Susan, 55 Cliff Rd E (600-27-3-34), (R), $415,000

• Hopp, J, to Dalton Studios LLC, 6 10th St (600-33-3-49), (R), $265,000

• HSBC Bank USA, N.A. to Kysmit Realty LLC, 22 Wildwood Rd (600-33-5-56), (R), $190,500

• Hogan, C, to Prendergast, Julio, 72 17th St (600-53-1-5.1), (R), $305,000

• Jager, R & L, to Granger, Lauren, 105 East Ct (600-57-1-14.85), (R), $635,000

• Deutsche Bank Nat Tr to Canterbury Drive Group Co, 37 Canterbury Dr (600-115-1-10.82), (R), $360,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)