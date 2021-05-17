School budget vote set for Tuesday: Ballots may be cast between noon and 9 p.m.

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Islanders will be voting Tuesday on the proposed $12.38 million budget, of which just over $11 million would be raised from taxes if they endorse the school district’s spending plan. The vote takes place at the Shelter Island School gymnasium between noon and 9 p.m.

If the budget passes, taxpayers would see:

• An increase of $41.52 for the year or $3.46 per month for owners of property assessed at $655,000

• An increase of $63.48 for the year or $5.29 per month for owners of property valued at $1 million

• An increase of $95.16 for the year or $7.93 per month for those whose property is assessed at $1.5 million

The budget proposal accomplishes the basic goals Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said he and the Board of Education set for themselves from the outset:

• Avoid piercing the state-imposed tax cap

• Continue to maintain district programs

• Demonstrate a spending plan that values fiscal restraint

• Identifies and implements cost savings

• Provides the ability to transition from pandemic to post-pandemic educational needs

Three incumbent candidates — Kathleen Lynch, Margaret Colligan and Karina Montalvo — are seeking to continue to serve. The top two vote getters will each serve a three-year term while the candidate who places third will fill an unexpired term that ends June 30, 2022.