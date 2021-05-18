School Board budget wins in a breeze: Three incumbent Board of Ed members re-elected to new terms

(Credit: Courtesy image)

The Shelter Island School District’s proposed budget was passed with ease Tuesday, with 204 residents voting for it to 96 voting against.

The $12.38 million budget, of which just over $11 million will be raised from taxes, is now in the books.

In voting for members of the Board of Education, incumbents who ran unopposed were all re-elected.

Final votes were:

Karina Montalvo — 236

Margaret Colligan — 231

Kathleen Lynch — 228

Ms. Montalvo and Ms. Colligan will serve full, three-year terms. Ms. Lynch was sworn in tonight to fill an unexpired term that ends on June 30, 2022.

Write in votes were recorded for Bob Fredericks, David Ruby, Fred Buonocore and Donald Trump.

The Reporter will have a full report on the election later on this site, and in our print editor on Thursday.