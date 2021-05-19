Shelter Island Meeting on North Ferry rates: Access is via Zoom or phone

North Ferry’s Menhaden entering Greenport Harbor. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Islanders with questions and comments about a proposed rate hike that North Ferry is requesting will have an opportunity Thursday evening, May 20, between 6 and 8 p.m. to speak to ferry and elected officials via Zoom access.

The Town’s Ferry Study Group is hosting the session that will include North Ferry Manager Bridg Hunt, Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis, Town Board members, Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) and, perhaps, others.

The proposed increase calls for residents who get discounted tickets to pay an additional $1 each way, while those who pay full fares would have to pay an additional $2 each way. As a give back, the company is offering to charge only two passengers in a vehicle for fares instead of the current fares received from up to three passengers.

Suffolk County Legislators held a brief Zoom hearing last week, but could take no action pending a report from the Legislature’s Budget Review Office.

To access the local meeting between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Ms. Lagudis provided the following information:

Click this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86348895601?pwd=ZmUyOVIzbG5BekYya2xXQVFsc1Nydz09 and when prompted, enter the passcode 743118.

The meeting can also be accessed by phone, dialing 1929 436 2866 and, when prompted, enter the Meeting ID 86348895601 and the passcode 743118# or dial 1312 626 6799, and, again enter the meeting ID and passcode.

International callers can access the session through the website https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbeFFfCBC.