Shelter Island Library to present Indian dance company in performance tonight

The Ajna Dance Company offers a visually stunning performance drawing on Classical Indian, folk and Bollywood cul-tural influences. (Courtesy photo)

In the next Friday Night Dialogues presentation, The Ajna Dance Company will appear via Zoom on Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

This dance company delivers visually stunning and culturally rich performances that engage and inspire. Their performances are an artistic blend of Classical Indian, folk and Bollywood dance styles. This unique combination, with a focus on expression and grace that come from Classical styles, have made their performance work stand out.

The company was created in 2012 by Minila Shah with the purpose of making Indian dance and culture more accessible to people and students of all backgrounds.

As a New York City-based company, they believe in building strong communities, celebrating diversity and fostering inclusion.

After you watch and learn, be ready to get up and dance in a culturally rich evening of fun. To register, call Jocelyn Ozolins at 631-749-0042 or visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/2105adultreg at least 30 minutes in advance.

Next up from Friday Night Dialogues: On June 4, the ever-popular Trivia Quiz returns with Bob DeStefano as Master of Ceremonies.