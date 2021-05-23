Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on April 26, 2021, as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge as shown.

Maira C. Miralles Lozada of East Hampton, to an equipment violation, reduced from violating miscellaneous rules, fined $50 plus $63.

Nicolo Modonesi of Westhampton, to a pedestrian crossing violation, reduced from imprudent speed, covering a stop sign violation, fined $50 plus $0.

Catherine A. Reilly of Greenport, to a registration violation, fined $40 plus $93.

Ludvin Velasquez Ventura of Greenport, to an equipment violation, reduced from unlicensed driving, fined $50 plus $63; and registration violation, fined $75 plus $93.

Jose L. Cosios Guevara of East Hampton, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 48 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $50 plus $63.

Edward A. Jimenez of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, reduced from turn signal violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Hesel R. Meza Dominguez of Sag Harbor, to two equipment violations, reduced from unlicensed driving and violating miscellaneous rules, fined $50 plus $63 for each.

Ian Weslek of Shelter Island, to equipment violation, reduced from violating miscellaneous rules, fined $50 plus $63.

Blanca U. Garrido Palencia of Calverton, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 46 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Carron M. Sherry of New York City, to an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation, fined $50 plus $63.

B. Terzi Bamberger of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, reduced from failure to keep right, fined $50 plus $63.

Eric C. Tonyes of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, fined $75 plus $63.

Barbara E. Debevoise of Shelter Island to jaywalking, fined $25.

Sixteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, seven at the request of defendants or their attorneys and nine at the request of the court.