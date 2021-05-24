Shelter Island Memorial Day 2021 Schedule

The Shelter Island American Legion Post. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Shelter Island’s 2021 Memorial Day ceremonies won’t be completely virtual, such as last year’s event caused by the pandemic, but it will be scaled back “to keep the crowds down,” said American Legion Commander Dave Clark.

Missing will be the extensive parade in the Center along North Ferry Road, with veterans in antique cars, scouts and Fire Department volunteers marching along with department vehicles and a communal picnic after. A shorter parade is slated, with only Legionnaires, the Auxiliary, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Fire Department and Emergency Medial Services volunteers marching.

But the other events that make the Island’s Memorial Day weekend one that generations have cherished will remain, including placing flags on veterans’ graves, wreathes placed on the monuments in front of Legion Hall, the Lost at Sea ceremony on Bridge Street, the shorter parade, the invocation and address in front of the Legion Hall, and a 21-gun salute.

People are invited, Commander Clark said, but social distancing will be required. No one will be shut out, however, from viewing the ceremonies; a video of the events will be shown on channel 22 immediately after.

Something new has been added, picking up from last year’s Veterans Day Ceremonies. Placards honoring the 19 Shelter Islanders killed in action in the nation’s wars will be placed on the center strip of North Ferry Road from Wilson Circle to the firehouse.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, May 28, 4 p.m. — Placing of placards on North Ferry Road

Sunday, May 30, 6 p.m. — Placing of flags on deceased veteran’s graves. Anyone who would like to participate, meet at Legion Hall at 4 p.m.

Monday, May 31

8 a.m. — Lost at Sea ceremony. Bridge Street. Tossing of wreath into Chase Creek. 21 gun salute. Music by Penny Kerr & Company. Taps

10 a.m. — Wreaths laid at the five large, sand-colored boulders set in shrubbery that ring the flag pole in front of the American Legion Hall. They hold plaques with names, starting with the boulder closest to Bateman Street, which reads: “Veterans of Shelter Island after 1975 Lebanon/Grenada Panama Gulf War/ War On Terrorism.” The other boulders are dedicated to veterans of the “Vietnam Conflict,” “Korean Conflict,” and “World War II.” Across School Street is a boulder with a plaque that reads: “Dedicated to those from Shelter Island who answered their country’s call to fight for World Wide Liberty 1917 — 1919.”

Abbreviated Memorial Day Parade. Invocation. Address by Gold Star Mother Chrys Kestler.

21 gun salute. Taps.