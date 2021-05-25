Farmers Market opens anew: Rules relaxed since last summer

Artist Kelly Carmody painted this scene in 2019 at Havens Farmers Market, which reopens this weekend. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

A widely popular sign that the summer season is around the corner is the opening of Havens Farmers Market at the Shelter Island History Center on Route 114, Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Shelter Island Historical Society, which provides the market as a service to the Island, plans to keep a “welcome” table but will not have a strict limit on people going in unless the 500 at-one-time limit is exceeded. The vendors will be spaced as they were last summer, making use of the lawn next to the barn. Live music will be offered every Saturday, and the Society has put outdoor furniture around the grounds to encourage visitors to stay awhile.

The Farmers Market is not, as some people believe, a fundraiser for the Society. “Donations are what keep us going, “ said Executive Director Nanette Lawrenson, “and we are most grateful for those that end up in the donation box and to those who donate as members.”

In addition to vendors offering fresh foods and handmade items, there will be a book signing at the market this Saturday. Author Betsy Durkin Matthes will be signing copies of her book “FOREVER Is Not For Everyone,” the story of her search for her father who died in World War II when she was 3.

The Historical Society needs volunteers willing to serve as greeters, tour guides, parking directors, a photographer, and more. Please call the office at 631-749-0025 if you’re interested.

This summer the Society’s History Center is open. Masks are still required inside. The Manhansett exhibit, art show and DIMONscape are available for walk-in visitors. The Center is also offering scheduled guided tours inside and out.