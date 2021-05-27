Shelter Island Calendar of Events: May 27

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting have resumed in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. Canceled May 26.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, MAY 25 – SATURDAY, MAY 29

Magnetic Slime – Take and Make. Pick up ingredients.Get ready to learn about magnets with the help of…slime? That’s right, using the provided ingredients you’ll get to make your very own magnetic slime and see how it behaves. Magnets are also provided. All you need is water. Please note: this kit contains borax and iron filings. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Mini-Magic Potion Bottles. Saturday, May 29th, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm (In Person) or Pick up: Tuesday, May 25 – Saturday, May 29. Create your own mystical, magical, mysterious potion with one of our mini bottles. All you need is water and a pinch of your own magic. Don’t worry, everyone has magic even if they don’t know it yet. We ask you to remain socially distant and wear your masks Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1 – SATURDAY, JUNE 5

DIY Fan – Take and Make. Beat the heat with this cute DIY Fan. Pick up everything you need to create your own decorative fan and show it off all summer long. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Erupting Sidewalk Chalk, 1:00 p.m. Come play at the library. Prepare to make your own erupting sidewalk chalk and create a work of art. The program will be outdoors and in person, masks are required. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

MONDAY, MAY 24 – FRIDAY, MAY 28

Herbalism 101: Immunity Boosting Syrup (Take and Make)

Make a sweet syrup for drinks, pancakes or ice cream that doubles as a vibrant tonic. This month’s bags will include dried herbs, recipe suggestions, and introductory information about herbalism. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

Letting Go of Bad Habits, 5:30 pm (via Zoom) Life Coach Peter Colon will teach you everything you need to know to identify the negative habits in your life and provide you with the tools you need to eliminate those bad habits once and for all. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Knitting Club, Thursdays in June at 4:30 pm (In-Person) The Knitting Club will once again be meeting in the library. Whether you are a long-time member or newly interested in knitting, you will be welcome. This program will take place in person and masks are required. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, May 27, 7 to 8 p.m.

Town Board Meeting, Friday, May 28, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

MEMORIAL DAY – ALL TOWN OFFICES CLOSED, Monday, May 31

Capital Planning/Grants Committee, Tuesday, June 1, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, June 1, 1 to 3 p.m.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, June 3, 6 to 7 p.m.