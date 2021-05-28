Track, baseball and softball reports: Four Island athletes team up to break Shelter Island School relay record

Jalill Carter with the baton on his way, with his teammates, to set a new Shelter Island School record in the 4-by-100 relay against the Port Jefferson Royals at Southold on May 20. (Credit: Jen Gulluscio)

Track: The Shelter Island School varsity boys track team took on the Port Jefferson Royals at Southold High School May 20.

While the Royals defeated the Islanders, we did have a school record broken in the 4-by-100 relay. Jalill Carter, Theo Olinkiewicz, Nicholas Mamisashvili and Jason Green turned in a 52-second performance to set the new mark. The team’s next contest is on Wednesday, May 26, against Mattituck.

Baseball: The Islanders were defeated 14-1 by Hampton Bays last Friday. After a promising first inning, with spectacular defensive plays, the Baymen’s pitching proved to be too much. Shelter Island will be back in action at Fiske Field on Friday, May 28, against Southold at 4:30 p.m.

Winding up for the pitch. Dayla Reyes in action on May 23 against Babylon. (Credit: Jen Gulluscio)

Softball: The varsity softball team had back-to-back contests against perennial powerhouse Babylon High School. While the results for both games were losses, the improvement that the team is showing against the larger schools is exciting to see.

The Islanders are back home for their next contest at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, May 27, against Southampton.