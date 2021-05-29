No private tankers using Island water: Fire Chief Reiter: Sources checked regularly

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

A report of private tanker trucks drawing on Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) resources in Southold is not a problem for Islanders.

There was a time when the water authority allowed the tankers to be filled provided companies paid a fee to tap into the water supply. But that was changed in 2018 in response to a concern that water resources were too limited to allow continuation of that practice.

Still, some tanker drivers have told Southold residents questioning the use of the water supply that they have permits allowing them to fill their trucks at hydrants around town.

Shelter Island Town doesn’t use SCWA resources. Wells that supply water to the Fire Department are regularly checked for leaks, Chief Earl Reiter said.

There are regular checks of water resources to ensure they are full, the chief said. But at a major fire, it’s not uncommon for the Fire Department to run hoses from ponds, streams and surrounding water because the department’s tankers can only hold so much water, and more is needed to bring a major blaze under control, he said.