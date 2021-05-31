Lest we forget
Take time today to remember these Shelter Islanders killed in action in America’s wars.
CIVIL WAR: Robert J. Congdon, Zebulon B. Glover, Randolph C. Griffing, J. Madison Hempstead, Charles H. Haven, Joseph Howard and Hudson Sylvester Nicoll.
WORLD WAR I: Henry Martin Mitchell
WORLD WAR II: Charles W. Avona, Arthur Dickerson, Robert Winberg, Herbert Howard Power, Carl (Ed) Conrad, John W. Sanwald Jr. and Raymond C. Dickerson.
KOREA: Julius J. Scholtz
VIETNAM: James Wilson
AFGHANISTAN: Joseph J. Theinert.