Shelter Island Justice Court reports

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Reporter file)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on May 24, 2021, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Masaichi Amano of Brooklyn, to an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Thomas J. Arrea of East Marion, to no throwable type IV lifesaving device, fined $25.

Guilmer M. Gomez Ardon of Greenport, to an equipment violation, reduced from a right-of-way violation, fined $50 plus $63.

David L. Kolodny of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, reduced from driving 54 mph in a 35-mph-zone, fined $50 plus $63.

Charles E. Lewis of Shelter Island, to two counts of disorderly conduct, covering insurance, registration, inspection and imprudent speed violations. Eleven counts of issuing bad checks were dismissed in satisfaction.

Willys U. Luna Perez of Greenport, to unlicensed driving, covering no stop lamps, fined $75 plus $93.

Caitlin B. Petre of New York City, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 50 mph in a 35-mph-zone, fined $50 plus $63.

Karen J. Clement of East Hampton, to an equipment violation, reduced from unlicensed driving, fined $50 plus $63.

Mary E. Lebey of New York City, to an equipment violation, reduced from imprudent speed, fined $50 plus $63.

Angel F. Lopez of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, reduced from unlicensed driving, fined $50 plus $63.

Joseph R. Montanez of Rocky Point, to an equipment violation, reduced from using portable electronic devices, fined $50 plus $63.

Christ A. Dimitropoulos of Water Mill, to an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Susan Wasilewski of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation, fined $50 plus $63.

The case of Katherine V. Franzoni on failure to keep right was scheduled for a bench trial on July 12, 2021.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear were: Edward Reid, on a vehicle registration suspension; Luis M. Munoz Rodriguez, on imprudent speed, failure to keep right and a turn signal violation; and Esteban A. Pachon, on unlicensed driving and use of a portable electronic device.

Nine cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, five at the request of defendants or their attorneys and four at the request of the court. A case scheduled before Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was adjourned to a later date at the request of the defendant.