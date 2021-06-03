Real Estate Transfers: June 3, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 10-16, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Hunter, J & S, to AQUEBOGUE ANGELS LLC, 267 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-86-3-2.10), (R), $1,895,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Ioannides, William, Harvest Pointe Home #60 (1000-102.1-1-28), (R), $727,900

• West, J & B, to Silber, Bennett, 875 Deerfoot Path (1000-103-4-6), (R), $837,875

• Anthony Portillo LLC to Allcock, Thomas, 55 Crown Land Lane (1000-109-2-12.1), (R), $769,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Ballentine, J & J, to McElhinny Trust, David, 1910 Montauk Ave (1000-10-9-1.4), (R), $1,812,500

FLANDERS (11901)

• Riverhead Precision to Fisher Organization LLC, 113 Flanders Rd (900-139-1-72), (C), $530,000

• ZB Sausalito LLC to PBELL LLC, 80 East Ave (900-144-3-21.1), (R), $200,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Hurley, M, & Shaw, J, to Kersh, Adam, 530 Middleton Rd (1000-40-5-4), (R), $569,000

• Weiss, S & K, to Stapff, Manfred, 117 Sterling St (1001-3-4-33), (R), $1,900,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Morris, R & J, to Raptis, George, 671 Summit Dr (1000-106-1-46), (R), $989,000

• Schwab, F, by Executor to Hunter, John, 3735 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-16-20), (R), $499,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Spero, A, to McCarthy, Sean, 38195 Route 25 (1000-15-2-18), (R), $620,000

• Carullo, R, to Kohlhoff, Stephan, 265 Ryder Farm Ln (1000-15-8-2), (R), $697,000

• Halpin/Anderson, J, to Gibbons, John, 1380 Orchard St (1000-25-4-11.1), (V), $760,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Haddad, H, by Guardian to Goldman, Shannon, 100 Salt Marsh Ln (1000-68-3-11.1), (R), $1,450,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hudson, K & E, to Preszler, Trent, 15 Mary Ct (600-15-1-13), (R), $1,200,000

• Stewart, B, to Massoud, Kareem, 44 Roanoke Ct (600-17-1-8.30), (R), $655,000

• Wells, B, to Brenes, Wilfido, 5152 Sound Ave (600-20-3-10), (C), $450,000

• De Frese/Tandy, D, to Keelin Jr, Gerard, 416 Sweezy Ave (600-123-2-62), (R), $295,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Hathaway Realty Corp to Rams Head Inn LLC, 108 Ram Island Dr (700-10-1-7.9), (C), $7,590,000

• Harris, S, to Caceres, David, 12 Sleepy Hollow Rd (700-14-5-7.1), (V), $535,000

• Roggie Living Trust to Maurer, Sebastian, 7 Dickerson Dr (700-18-3-37), (R), $1,275,000

• Smith, J, & Romano, R, to Schwartz, Adam, 2 Hagar Rd (700-18-3-42), (R), $2,200,000

• Piersol, Miller Bowman to Peconicsi LLC, 51 Peconic Ave (700-25-1-35), (R), $1,350,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• North Fork Realty Grp to Lazio Revocable Trust, Carmela, 250 Blue Marlin Dr (1000-56-7-21), (R), $1,225,000

• Dougherty, J & M, to Fortunato, Salvatore, 505 Lake Dr (1000-59-5-20), (R), $685,000

• Sciarrino Group LLC to Buck, Chris, 670 Private Rd #26 (1000-59-9-8), (V), $410,000

• Danilczyk, B Trust to Leudesdorf, Arthur, 2555 Youngs Ave, #3E (1000-63.1-1-15), (R), $500,000

• Delaney, W, by Executor to May, Richard, 3970 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-2-3.3), (R), $894,000

• Plaia, V & M, to Shapiro, Leor, 725 Jacobs Ln (1000-88-1-1.3), (R), $1,225,000

• Spicer, J & ,K to Kendall, Kristophe, 675 Water Terrace (1000-88-6-13.7), (R), $1,455,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kokovic, A & V, to Moran, Vanessa, 75 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-31), (R), $370,000

• Mashmann, J & K, to Gagat, William, 22 15th St (600-33-3-35), (R), $450,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)