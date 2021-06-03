Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events — June 3

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting have resumed in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. Canceled May 26.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, JUNE 1 – SATURDAY, JUNE 5

DIY Fan – Take and Make. Beat the heat with this cute DIY Fan. Pick up everything you need to create your own decorative fan and show it off all summer long. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Erupting Sidewalk Chalk, 1 p.m. Come play at the library. Prepare to make your own erupting sidewalk chalk and create a work of art. The program will be outdoors and in person, masks are required. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

Father’s Day Cool Card, Pick up: Tuesday, June 8 – Saturday, June 12. Grab your kit and make your dad, grandpa or anyone special to you this card. It’ll be sure to remind them who is the coolest guy around. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Ice Cream in a Bag: Pick up: Tuesday, June 8 – Saturday, June 12 In-Person: Saturday, June 12, 2 to 3 p.m. Get ready to make some ice cream; This is a combo program. You can take the kit home and make it yourself, or stop by and have fun making ice cream outside with a few friends. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Seed Bombs, 4 p.m. Create delightful seed bombs, perfect for spreading some floral joy this time of year. A great way to get a little messy and have a lot of fun. Ideal for families. (Outdoors, in-person, masks required). Register at silibrary.org.

ADULT PROGRAMS AT THE

LIBRARY

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Great Decisions Topic One: Global Supply Chains and U.S. National Security, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) What are some of the lasting effects that the pandemic could have on global supply chains and trade? Iqbal Mamdani will be a guest speaker. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Knitting Club, Thursdays in June at 4:30 pm (In-Person) The Knitting Club will once again be meeting in the library. Whether you are a long-time member or newly interested in knitting, you will be welcome. This program will take place in person and masks are required. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Battle of the Brains w/ Bob DeStefano, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Bob DeStefano, quizmaster extraordinaire, returns with a new set of tough questions. Challenge yourselves while you compete with your neighbors for bragging rights. Please register for ‘Battle of the Brains’ at least 30 minutes ahead of time by visiting the events calendar on the library’s website at silibrary.org. For further information or assistance, contact Jocelyn Ozolins via email at [email protected] or by phone at 631-749-0042.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

“SPRING INTO SUMMER” – DIY HERBAL SPRAY, 11 a.m. Holly Cronin will show you how to make a lemon balm and basil room refresher, so pure that it can also be a body mist. There will be a $5.00 materials fee, payable at the Circulation Desk. Class size is limited, so please register early. This program will take place in person on the library’s back patio. To register for this event, please visit the Circulation Desk at the library.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

Shelter Island Book Club: “Never Let Me Go” by Kazuo Ishiguro, 4:30 p.m. Kathy, and her friends Ruth and Tommy grow up at Hailsham, an English boarding school. They, and the other students are kept from the outside world and are tended to like rare flowers. The reality of their seemingly placid lives is slowly and masterfully revealed by Ishiguro in a dystopian novel that will give readers much to discuss. This program will take place at the library with masks and social distancing with Zoom as a possible backup. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Seed Bombs, 4 p.m. Create delightful seed bombs outside on the patio. Make the seed bomb and toss it into a place that could use some pretty flowers.This is a family program and will take place outdoors, in-person and masks are required. Visit silibrary.org to register

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, June 3, 6 to 7 p.m.

WMAC, Monday, June 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, Monday, June 7, 7 to 9 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee, Tuesday, June 8, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, June 8, 1 to 3 p.m.

EMS Advisory Board, Tuesday, June 8, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Planning Board, Tuesday, June 8, 7 to 8 p.m.