Legislator Kara Hahn is second Democrat to announce 2022 Congressional bid

Congressional candidate Kara Hahn at the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook Wednesday. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) has announced a bid for the Democratic nomination to run for New York’s First Congressional District in 2022.

Ms. Hahn declared her candidacy on social media Wednesday morning, followed by a more formal announcement at the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook with about 100 people in attendance, including the two most recent party nominees Nancy Goroff and Perry Gershon.

“Service has been constant throughout my life and it’s always been about community,” she said. “You would have a hard time finding anyone more invested in our families or small businesses and our future than I am.”

Ms. Hahn said she plans to prioritize policies that promote affordable healthcare and childcare, protect the environment, remove the cap on state and local tax deductions and invest in infrastructure.

Ms. Hahn has represented Suffolk’s Fifth Legislative District since 2011 and is currently the Legislature’s deputy presiding officer. She has earned recognition for her role in passing green legislation for the county, especially restrictions on single use plastic.

She is the second Democratic hopeful to announce a bid for the seat currently held by four-term Congressman Lee Zeldin. Fellow Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) previously announced her candidacy. Neither candidate has received an official endorsement from the county Democratic committee.

Ms. Fleming sought the Democratic nomination in 2020, but lost a primary to Ms. Goroff. She plans to continue her campaign for re-election in Suffolk County’s Second Legislative District this year.

Mr. Zeldin, who defeated Ms. Goroff by more than 40,000 votes, could give up his seat in Congress as he pursues a race for New York State Governor. He has held the seat since he defeated Democrat Tim Bishop in 2014.

So far, he’s gained endorsements from more than half of New York state’s county Republican chairs. Mr. Zeldin declared his candidacy for governor after current Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s involvement in a series of scandals, including allegations of sexual harassment and efforts to conceal the death toll COVID-19 took on New York nursing homes.

The Suffolk County Republican Committee has not announced a candidate to replace Mr. Zeldin on next year’s ballot.