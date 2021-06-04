Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May 27-June 3

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

An open question

To the Editor:

The Zoning Board of Appeals met on May 26 and voted to postpone the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club housing project hearing to September 22, 2021.

I want to thank everyone who submitted an objection letter.

The ZBA suggested that golf courses on Shelter Island may need to be reclassified as special districts rather than their existing residential classifications. This is an open question and perhaps would be taken up by the Comprehensive Plan Committee.

The impact on the Village of Dering Harbor, where a golf course is situated, should be reviewed by the Village Board to protect the village’s interests.

JOHN T. COLBY Jr.,Shelter Island

Prisoners on the Island?

To the Editor:

Give a senior a break!

North Ferry wants a $20 increase for a round-trip book of 10 tickets. Many seniors are not on salaries or are not on large incomes. Do you want to keep us prisoners on the Island?

Urgent needs such as any specialist doctor appointments require leaving the Island. Life as a senior becomes more and more expensive as we can no longer drive at night, lift our 50-pound bag of birdseed, mow our lawns, clean our gutters, etc.

Compared to the neighboring towns — Sag Harbor for example — we have a wonderful senior assistance program directed by Laurie Fanelli. Wouldn’t it be nice if the ferry companies gave us seniors a break as well?

Not that I’m complaining, I’m lucky to be alive.

JANET CULBERTSON, Shelter Island

Preserve the Preserve

To the Editor:

Re: The May 27 article, “A Balancing Act at Mashomack,” and “successfully managing changes for the better.”

Please do not allow running on these trails! This is a magnificent Nature Preserve, a beautiful refuge of nature and beauty, our last place to find peace and tranquility, which would no longer be possible with runners on the trails.

I recently tried to go for a quiet walk on the trails when a runner came up behind me so quickly and quietly, he almost scared me to death. Later, I came across more runners, this time with dogs.

This is a sacrilege, absolutely destroying what a “Preserve” is meant to be. There are many, small roads on the Island that runners can safely enjoy without having to deal with the traffic on Route 114, so there is no reason for them to use our precious trails.

Please, no running, no dogs. Please, let’s preserve the Preserve.

MARGARET KOLLER, Shelter Island

Uncommon courage

To the Editor:

On Tuesday, May 25, I attended a candlelight vigil in front of the Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenport to honor the memory of George Floyd, on the first anniversary of his murder on May 25, 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer.

Over 150 of us, from diverse backgrounds, gathered to hear speakers from Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities, who reminded us of the important and difficult work ahead. There were also speakers from equity, anti-bias, and social justice groups on the East End who reflected on work that has been accomplished over the last year, and the need to increase our efforts to make all lives matter.

“Now is the time for uncommon courage,” was the theme for the event and was chanted several times throughout the evening.

In the year since George Floyd’s murder, 229 Black individuals have been killed by police in the United States. Many of us attending the event were given placards with the name of a Black American who died at the hands of the police in the last year. We shouted out these names at appropriate moments during the ceremony, which included music and chanting.

Pastor Natalie Wimberly, from the A.M.E. Zion Church, organized the event and called on each of us to find within ourselves some “uncommon courage,” for the difficult work ahead. It was an inspiring and powerful evening. Thank you, Pastor Wimberly and your team, for organizing and orchestrating such a rich and powerful experience for so many.

I am reminded of the very moving youth-led event last summer on Shelter Island in support of Black Lives Matter. We need many opportunities to gather together across our differences — to connect, to be inspired, to keep engaged, and to find our personal “uncommon courage,” so necessary at this time for challenges ahead.

BARBARA BARNES, Shelter Island

Smile on

To the Editor:

After 38 years of caring for the Shelter Island community, Dr. Frank Kestler, D.D.S. is retiring.

Dr. Kestler’s passion was to create beautiful smiles and lasting relationships with all his patients and he wishes to thank you all for giving him the opportunity to make you smile. Effective June 17, 2021, The Smilist Dental of Shelter Island office will be moving to The Smilist Dental of Mattituck located at 11535 Main Road. You can reach the team to book your next appointment at 631-298-5021.

We know you will love our other nearby locations in Mattituck, Jamesport and Riverhead as much as you loved our Shelter Island office. Our staff is ready to extend a warm welcome to you and continue caring for all you and your family’s dental needs.

THE SMILIST DENTAL TEAM,Shelter Island