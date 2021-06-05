Shelter Island by the numbers

(CREDIT:Courtesy photo)

4-1

The vote by the Town Board to pass new parking regulations at eight of the most troubled shoreline access points on the Island

27

Votes cast in Dering Harbor’s election to re-elect Ari Benacerraf to the Village Board with Brandon Rose securing 15 votes

2

Requests granted by the Zoning Board of Appeals to delay a hearing on the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club proposal to create staff housing on its site with both proponents and opponents of the plan seeking time to prepare their cases

5

People have already announced they are running or considering becoming candidates to replace Congressman Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor, a year-and-a-half ahead of the November 2022 election

91

Cases of the alpha-gal meat allergy resulting from lone star tick bites were reported by a Southampton allergist in the past year, compared with a typical 60 such diagnoses in other years

2

Eggs were the first take this week from new chickens at Sylvester Manor, but it’s expected the number will increase steadily throughout the next month