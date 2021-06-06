School Superintendent: Mask up on Monday

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Students returning to classes on Shelter Island on Monday are to wear masks. That’s the message from Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., that went out to the school community shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

There have been conflicting messages about whether students would have to continue to wear masks on Monday, but with no firm decision made, Shelter Island will continue its current policy.

A decision should be coming from Albany sometime on Monday, but in the meantime, the policy already in effect will remain.

Should the state decide masks aren’t necessary, Mr. Doelger will consult with Dr. Josh Potter and local officials and let parents know if masks are to remain in place.