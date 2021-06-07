Correction: New contacts for Comprehensive Plan Advisory meeting
An earlier post had misinformation on joining the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee meeting this evening.
Below is how you can access the meeting.
Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/97846368863?pwd=Q3FyWldoMHJBQk1XMml0T1ltU080dz09
Meeting ID: 978 4636 8863
Passcode: 043127
To use audio only dial:
1-646-558-8656
Enter in Meeting ID: 978 4636 8863
Then enter in Passcode: 043127
If you prefer to join via LIVESTREAM, you can click here at 7:00pm to start viewing the meeting (no live participation available via Livestream):
LIVESTREAM https://townhallstreams.com/stream.php?id=36514&location_id=71
For more information or to read our Shelter Island 2020 Profile please visit our website page at: https://www.shelterislandtown.us/comprehensive-plan-update
Islanders may also comment on the Comprehensive Plan by clicking: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfdxgHQA8Kgi0FiP572725xwOMU92EFc5FclWHIM_DvUvzBhg/viewform or by emailing [email protected]