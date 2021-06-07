Correction: New contacts for Comprehensive Plan Advisory meeting

(Credit:Courtesy Image)

An earlier post had misinformation on joining the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee meeting this evening.

Below is how you can access the meeting.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/97846368863?pwd=Q3FyWldoMHJBQk1XMml0T1ltU080dz09

Meeting ID: 978 4636 8863

Passcode: 043127

To use audio only dial:

1-646-558-8656

Enter in Meeting ID: 978 4636 8863

Then enter in Passcode: 043127

If you prefer to join via LIVESTREAM, you can click here at 7:00pm to start viewing the meeting (no live participation available via Livestream):

LIVESTREAM https://townhallstreams.com/stream.php?id=36514&location_id=71

For more information or to read our Shelter Island 2020 Profile please visit our website page at: https://www.shelterislandtown.us/comprehensive-plan-update

Islanders may also comment on the Comprehensive Plan by clicking: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfdxgHQA8Kgi0FiP572725xwOMU92EFc5FclWHIM_DvUvzBhg/viewform or by emailing [email protected]