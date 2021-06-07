School superintendent updates on mask policies

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

School Superintendent Brian Doleger, Ed.D. released a statement shortly after 5 p.m. Monday on mask policies for the school:

“This morning, Gov. Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health received a response from the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC responded that there should be no changes to indoor mask mandates. Students and staff must continue to wear their masks indoors until further notice from the state.

“However, Governor Cuomo did announce that school districts would have the discretion to remove mask mandates when students and staff are outdoors. After consulting with our administration, our school nurse and physician, and our Board of Education, we will be changing our outdoor masking policy.

Beginning tomorrow, June 8, 2021, staff, students, and parents will have the discretion as to whether they will wear masks outdoors during the school day. Masks should continue to be worn upon arrival and dismissal to/from the building.

“Thank you for your patience in these confusing times. If we receive further guidance, we will update you as soon as possible.”







