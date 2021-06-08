A naturally good thing to do: Kids give Senior Center a lift

High School students in Cathierine Brigham’s art classes got a chance to give back to the Shelter Island Senior Center on Monday. The students completed a mural inspired by nature. From left, Lily Page, Olivia Overstreet, Valeria Reyes, Daria Kolmogorova, Madison Springer, Mackenzie Speece, Haleigh Miller, Caleb Wasilewski and Myla Doughtery. Not shown in the photo: Alexandra Burns, Harper Congdon, Leonardo Dougherty, Andrea Napoles, Aroldo Pantaleon Castro, Dayla Reyes, Margaret Schultheis and Madigan Teodoru. (Credit: Beverlea Walz photo)

After the work of many hands (and requests), the outside walls of the Senior Center are finally in uniquely beautiful shape, with Shelter Island High School students putting on some final, inspiring touches.

Island Senior Services Director Laurie Fanelli said that since she arrived at the Senior Center five years ago, she’s asked for the walls that surround the outside dining area to be cleaned of mildew and painted with a water-sealed paint to “dress up the area.”

This year, “thanks to Supervisor Gerry Siller,” Ms. Fanelli said, a price was secured from Mildew Busters and the town painted the walls with Thermoseal. To complete the job, Sara Mundy of the Center helped arrange for Catherine Brigham’s high school art class “to create a natural setting for the seniors,” Ms. Fanelli said. “The students did a little problem solving and decided that green leaves of many shapes and sizes would be appropriate, and so they are. We love the joy that they bring and are so appreciative of the efforts taken by all to make our Center so warm and welcoming.”