Safe boating courses on tap for July

(Credit: U.S. Power Squadron)

District 3 of the United States Power Squadron has released a list of safe boating courses and seminars on Long Island.

One course in the Peconic Bay area, for which registrations are being accepted, is a July 10 8-hour “America’s Boating Course” to be offered at Port of Egypt Marine on Route 25 in Southold.

The contact to register is Larry Hynes, who can be reached at 631-740-0710 or by email at [email protected].

There will be two other America’s Boating Courses in Southold that don’t have scheduled dates yet. But for information on them, boaters can phone Frederick Smith at 631-298-1930 or by email at [email protected]

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule is constantly changing. Information will be forthcoming as they are scheduled. For additional information, on what has been scheduled in other parts of Long Island and for updates on what could be scheduled by the Peconic Bay unit, visit the United States Power Squadron website at usps.org/cgi-bin-nat/eddept/fclass.cgi?0 3.