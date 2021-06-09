Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 1-7

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Jorge C. Lliguin of Hampton Bays was driving on New York Avenue on June 7 when he was stopped by police and given three tickets: for speeding, 38 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone; driving while visibility impaired by broken glass; and having an obstructed driver’s view.

A bay constable issued a summons to Carlos Juan Lopez Pulido of New York City on June 6 for operating a boat at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of anchored boats in a Crescent Beach anchorage.

Police conducted nine traffic stops on Ram Island, in the Center, West Neck and Menantic on June 1, 3, 5 and 7, resulting in nine warnings and three tickets.

Accidents

On June 2, Brian S. Bender of Jonestown, Penn. was making a left turn from Prospect Avenue onto New York Avenue when the passenger-side rear corner of his trailer hit the driver’s-side front fender of a parked vehicle registered to Donald J. Kempster of Riverhead. Damages were estimated at over $1,000. Mr. Kempster was issued a verbal warning for parking only 30 feet from a yield sign.

Sherri A. R. Cavasini of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking lot at the Dering Harbor Inn on June 5 when she hit the rear bumper of a parked vehicle owned by Bridget M. Flaherty of New York City, causing more than $1,000 damage to both vehicles.

Also on that date, Ron Ramanujam of New York City was attempting to parallel park on Grand Avenue in the Heights when he hit the front right bumper of a car driven by Donna L. Chicka of Shelter Island. There was estimated damage to Ms. Chicka’s vehicle of over $1,000.

On June 6, Christopher Schmitt of Mattituck was making a right turn within the Dering Harbor Inn parking lot when he hit the front pumper of a parked vehicle owned by David M. Trugerman of New York City. There was no damage to Mr. Schmitt’s vehicle and over $1,000 to Mr. Trugerman’s vehicle.

Other reports

A caller told police on June 1 about receiving information from an insurance company about a possible breach of his driver’s license information. The caller was given an information packet on identity theft and was referred to the town for further information.

Loud music was reported on the June 2 in the Center; an officer responded and the volume was lowered. For information purposes, it was reported that someone was putting their garbage in a private dumpster in the Center. The complainant was advised to put signage on the dumpster and cameras in the vicinity.

Also on June 2, police received a report about a 2-foot by 12-foot piece of wood in the water in West Neck. Police canvassed the area with binoculars and found the complaint unfounded.

That day a caller told police that the same aircraft had taken off and landed twice at Klenawicus Field and was concerned that the pilot was giving flying lessons. An officer interviewed the pilot who said he had just purchased the aircraft and it was his first time landing at the airfield, which is why it took him a couple of attempts.

A Menantic resident complained that trucks were parking on her private roadway. Although the trucks had been removed from the property, all parties were informed by police that their employees would be subject to arrest for trespassing in the future.

A caller told police on June 3 that overweight trucks were traveling on New York Avenue. An officer located one truck parked on Grand Avenue; the driver was interviewed and said he was making a local delivery.

A Menantic resident complained on June 4 that a landscaping truck was parked on her grass without her permission and the driver refused to move. Police responded and the employee moved without incident.

A Silver Beach caller reported a vehicle was possibly abandoned at a dead end on June 4. The area was searched with negative results.

When a Center resident’s power was turned off on the 4th, she asked to borrow a flashlight for the night; the police complied.

A loud party in Silver Beach was reported on June 5. A small group was found fishing along the shoreline and was advised to move down the beach.

An officer on patrol on June 5 noticed a tent on Silver Beach. The person was advised about the town code and given a warning. An officer saw a tent on the beach end of Reel Point and advised the person about the town code.

On that date in Silver Beach, a caller complained about people fishing on private property. Police responded and the fishermen immediately moved to an area open to the public.

Police also received a complaint, for information purposes, about parked vehicle alarms activated sporadically throughout the day in an area of Silver Beach.

A landlord/tenant dispute in Menantic was reported on the 5th. That day, a couple was heard arguing in a vehicle in the Heights — a possible domestic dispute. The area was canvassed with negative results.

The rider of a motorcycle was reported speeding in the Center but was not located by police. Also on the 5th, an officer responded to a complaint about loud music in the Center. The music was turned down. An anonymous complaint about noise somewhere in the Center was not located. A third noise complaint was received on the 6th In the Center and the music was turned off.

An officer on patrol noticed a small unattended fire on the west end of Crescent Beach on June 6. The fire contained beer cans and broken glass bottles. The fire was put out and the litter removed.

Environmental Conservation Law checks were made on June 6 in Hay Beach and Ram Island; 19 people were observed fishing. Also on the 6th, three tents were seen on Ram Island. Campers were advised about the town code. Later that day, a marine unit saw another tent in the same location.

Police received a complaint on the 6th about loud music in the Center on the previous night. The caller was concerned it would happen again and was reporting for information purposes. That day, the owner of an unregistered sailboat on Ram Island was given a warning.

A caller told police on June 6 that a boat rafted to another boat in the Menantic channel was a hazard to navigation since it was partially blocking the passage. The owner was located and moved the boat.

Police looked into an anonymous complaint about vehicles parking at a Menantic town landing without permits. No parking problems were reported.

In other incidents: police investigated two false 911 calls; responded to four lost and found reports; assisted two residents in their homes; conducted one well-being check; and unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to four fire alarms in the Center on June 1, June 4 and June 6 and in the Heights on June 6. Two were set off by food burning, one was due to ongoing construction and the fourth was caused by a faulty passcode.

A carbon monoxide alarm in Harbor View on June 3 was activated by a gas stove in the basement; the residence was uninhabited but employees ventilated the basement. A second CO alarm was set off in Hay Beach on June 7; the SIFD responded again and found no trace.

A general alarm in the Center on the 5th was caused by food burning.

An audible alarm at a Hay Beach residence was reported going off for several hours; police were unable to locate the owner.

Animal incidents

Officers patrolled Wades, Crescent and Shell beaches on four separate days for dogs; numerous verbal warnings were given.

A caller reported finding a dog on South Midway Road; the owner arrived before the animal control officer (ACO) and took the dog home.

A gull with a broken wing in the Heights was transported to an avian vet for treatment. An orphaned baby raccoon in Hay Beach was captured by an ACO who transported it to a vet. Two signets were reported in Shorewood with no sign of the mother swan. An ACO took the orphaned signets to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

A seagull with a fish hook in its mouth and wrapped in fishing line was taken to a vet by an ACO and later released.

A sick raccoon was reported in Shorewood but an ACO was not successful in locating it. A caller said a snapping turtle was near or in a swimming pool; the turtle was gone when an ACO responded. An injured turkey was reported near South Ferry; the area was searched with negative results.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7. A ninth case was transported privately.