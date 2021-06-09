Shelter Island students pitch in to build a strong future

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

On Saturday, June 5 a small but mighty crew ventured to East Patchogue to build with Habitat for Humanity. Allyson, pictured center, is working on her 300 hours of sweat equity as the future homeowner.

She will, in turn, have a no-interest mortgage for the materials only, since the land was donated and the labor is provided by volunteers. Pictured above, from left, Allyson’s mom, Theo Olinkiewicz, Emmett Cummings, Allyson, Brandon Velasquez, Pacey Cronin and Grace Olinkiewicz.