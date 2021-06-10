‘Ring of Fire’ graces Shelter Island

Solar eclipse at sunrise this morning over Bug Light. (Credit: Art Barnett)

Islanders who got up early (or didn’t go to bed last night) were treated to one of the most spectacular heavenly events seen here in a while.

Like other people in the Northern Hemisphere, early this morning the so-called “Ring of Fire” appeared to them when the moon obscured part of the sun from the Earth, according to Space.com.

It’s called an “annular eclipse” because, as the Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, it comes from “the Latin annulus, meaning ring-shaped. Call it a “penny-on-nickel effect” with the nickel representing the sun, and the penny, the moon.”

Ring, fire, penny, nickel, sun, moon, Earth — all combined for a spectacular start to a 2021 June morning.