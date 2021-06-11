Shelter Island Calendar of Events — June 11

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting have resumed in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

Ice Cream in a Bag: Pick up: Tuesday, June 8 – Saturday, June 12 In-Person: Saturday, June 12, 2 to 3 p.m. Get ready to make some ice cream; This is a combo program. You can take the kit home and make it yourself, or stop by and have fun making ice cream outside with a few friends. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Seed Bombs, 4 p.m. Create delightful seed bombs, perfect for spreading some floral joy this time of year. A great way to get a little messy and have a lot of fun. Ideal for families. (Outdoors, in-person, masks required). Register at http://silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 15 – SATURDAY, JUNE 19

DIY Bouncy Ball – Take and Make Craft Did you know you can make your own bouncy ball? Pick up this kit and get ready to put your creativity skills to the test. Register at silibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

Virtual Food Festival with Chef Rob Scott, 7 p.m. A virtual food festival: The video will go live on Facebook and will stay up on the library’s page for an entire month so you can watch whenever is convenient for you. Ingredients will be posted ahead of time so you’re able to shop and prep before the event. Register at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Mario Kart Tournament, 5 to 6 p.m. (In-Person) Ready, set, go: The library’s first outdoor Mario Kart Tournament. Bring your own Switch for more multiplayer fun. Spots are limited. Register at silibrary.org.

ADULT EVENTS

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

Shelter Island Strong (SIS) is an open group for women on shelter island who are interested in planning and executing together charitable events with the sole intention to donate to local groups or people in need. First meeting, Shelter Island Country Club Sunday, June 13 at 1 p.m. RSVP to Julia Romanchuk Weisenberg at [email protected]. Free T-shirts still available to those who attend Sunday.

ADULT PROGRAMS AT THE

LIBRARY

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

TUESDAY, JUNE 15 – SATURDAY, JUNE 19

DIY – Macrame Jar Hanger (Take and Make) Do you know how to tie a knot? If so, you can make this little macrame hanger to hold a jar with fairy lights. Light up your outdoor gatherings this summer. Register at silibrary.org and pick up supplies. The library supplies everything but the scissors.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Second Annual Richard Varney Poetry Reading, 7 p.m. (Zoom) The late Richard Varney of Shelter Island was an avid poetry reader and leader of the library’s poetry group. This program, in his honor, brings together four acclaimed poets to read their works: Anthony Guilbert, George Held, Virginia Walker, and Pauline Yeats. Visit silibrary.org to register and request Zoom link.

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Conservation Advisory Council, Monday, June 14, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Shoreline Access Review Task Force, Tuesday, June 15, 9 to 11 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, June 15, 1 to 3 p.m.

ZBA Work Session- CANCELED, Wednesday, June 16

Green Options Committee, Thursday, June 17, 4 to 5 p.m. Email: [email protected] for Zoom link

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, June 17, 6 to 7 p.m.

Dering Harbor Board, Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m. Contact [email protected] for Zoom invite