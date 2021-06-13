Shelter Island By the Numbers

(Credit:Courtesy photo)

2

Resignations from the Comprehensive Plan group (project manager Edward Hindin), and the Town Board (Councilman Mike Bebon)

50 & 40

Dollars to register for the Shelter Island 10K or the 5K to be held June 19

100,000

Dollars the town has allowed annually to fund grants to individuals to install nitrogen-reducing septic systems

120

Years the Shelter Island Country Club has existed at Goat Hill with a celebratory fundraising drive to make the club a center for social, recreational and educational activities

60

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club members competed last weekend through 45 holes in the club-wide Member-Member Matchplay

4.1

Million dollars from Community Preservation Fund money, to purchase the 17-acre Klenawicus Airstrip from the Klenawicus family in 2011