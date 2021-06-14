Jake Card finishes strong in the Long Island Open

Jay (Jake) Card III (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Did you ever hear of anyone with a plus-6 handicap in golf? Do you even know what a plus handicap means? Well, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club (GBCC) has a player with a plus-6, which means if he shoots a 70 for 18 holes, he gets a score of 76 in a net tournament. Not much fun in doing that.

That man at Gardiner’s Bay is Jay (Jake) Card III, a gutsy guy who is not afraid to put his game up against the best in the world. Proudly, Jake also always has Shelter Island next to his name. When he plays in tournaments against the finest golfers in the world, you can usually find his name among the leaders.

This week was no different in the 97th playing of the Long Island Open golf tournament contested at the Fresh Meadow Club in Lake Success. Over 100 of Long Island’s best players competed for this coveted title, which Andrew Svoboda won in a three-way playoff.

Sitting all alone in 5th place was Shelter Island’s own, shooting improved scores of 71, 70, 69 on all three days of the event. We salute another great showing by Jake on a classic course.

This week, he’s qualified for the Massachusetts State Open. Congratulations, Jake, and best of luck. The Reporter will continue to mark your progress.