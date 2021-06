(Credit: Adam Bundy photos)

Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler (above), with help from Trish Anzalone, released a diamondback terrapin named Hopscotch on the Ram Island Causeway on Monday.

Hopscotch, struck by a vehicle last year, had been in rehabilitation.

A diamondback hatchling named Ragnar, along with other diamondback and boxwood turtles were also released in Mashomack on Monday.