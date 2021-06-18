Juneteenth observed at Manor

The stone marker at the Afro-Indigenous Burial Ground at Sylvester Manor.(Credit: Courtesy photo)

In honor of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States, Sylvester Manor’s Archivist/Curator Donnamarie Barnes will welcome visitors at the Afro-Indigenous Burial Ground.

Ms. Barnes will be onsite between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, to discuss the history of the enslaved at Sylvester Manor, talk about the upcoming burial ground rehabilitation project and answer questions.

The public is invited to pay their respects throughout the day. The grounds and trails are open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week. Parking is available: come down the Manor driveway and bear right at the fork in the road; there are new parking spots on the left-hand side, past the burial ground.

Park and walk up the new wood-chipped pathway leading to the observation area.