Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Katherine Marie Regan

Katherine Marie Regan of Shelter Island died at home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was 71 years old.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, Post Office Box 547, Shelter Island, New York 11964 would be appreciated.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.