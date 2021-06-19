The Island’s great race was back, with smiles and joy taking first place in the 10K by a mile

The start of the 42nd annual Shelter Island 10K race, with Dr. Frank sounding the horn, left, and Island racing legend Kal Lewis, center, leading the pack (Credit: Adam Bundy)

One of the best, most rewarding and encouraging days for Shelter Island in a long time was Saturday, when the 42nd Annual 10K went off from Wilson Circle.

Mother Nature wasn’t cooperating fully, with hot, sultry, sticky weather, but it didn’t matter. There was no Friday night pasta-loading party at the traditional communal dinner, no pre-race events for kids or stretching classes, and that didn’t matter either. The Island’s great race went off with an airhorn blast from Dr. Frank Adipietro at 5 p.m., and joyous runners started to traverse the Island’s beautiful course for 6.2 miles.

As Islander Tara Wilson, who was in the race said, the running of the 10K was a chance for her hometown to “shake off the pandemic dust.”

The Reporter will bring you more photos and a full story on this site and in Thursday’s paper.