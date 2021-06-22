Real Estate Transfers: June 17, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 24-30, 2021.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Uncle Chickens LLC to Ronzoni, Robert, 157 N Ferry Rd (700-7-3-39), (R), $1,390,000

• Loeffler, A, to Places To Dream LLC, 92 Tuthill Dr (700-10-1-37.7), (R), $4,995,000

• Grella, M & H Trusts to Sampson, Mark, 17 Hilo Dr (700-14-2-38), (V), $400,000

• Johns, K & S, to English, Arel, 6 G Hagar Rd (700-18-3-48), (R), $1,650,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Carr, R & M, to Brown, Ian, 47 Ida Ln (600-46-1-33.20), (R), $439,990

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Padow, S, to Flyer, Hayley, 1703 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-125), (R), $373,000

• Guercio, R & Gray, R, to Bronstein, Joshua, 1901 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-132), (R), $460,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Wilmington Savings to Wightman, Frederick, 414 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-86), (R), $362,250

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Schneider, E & B, to Caspert, Ronald, 8095 Alvahs Ln (1000-95-3-12), (R), $642,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Reilly, Richard, Harvest Pointe, Home 73 (1000-102.1-1-41), (R), $727,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Olsen, Gary, Harvest Pointe, Home 75 (1000-102.1-1-43), (R), $742,960

• Rasmussen III by Admr to 1300 Beebe Drive LLC, 1300 Beebe Dr (1000-103-3-2), (V), $450,000

• Fry, J, to Katz Revocable Trust, Melissa, 8045 Nassau Point Rd (1000-118-4-8), (R), $1,800,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Katrakazos, T & M, to Butsikares, Antonios, 305 Pine Terrace (1000-22-5-5), (R), $1,772,000

• Rogers, J Trust to Victorian Sister LLC, 9220 Route 25 (1000-31-8-4), (R), $480,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Sawicki, J & G, to Marshand LLC, 92 Priscilla Ave (900-120-3-35.3), (R), $180,000

• Everett, B, to 54 Temple Ave LLC, 54 Temple Ave (900-148-1-55), (R), $285,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Nicholson, B & Boger, S, to Somodi, Chad, 155 Bridge St (1000-34-3-45), (R), $1,168,500

• GCG Bayberry LLC to Schiro Jr, James, 702 Wiggins Ln (1000-35-4-28.36), (R), $1,702,500

• Higgins, J & B & K by Adm to 1350 Bay Shore Road LLC, 1350 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-4-33), (R), $625,000

• Bayshore Road LLC to Sterling Brent Real Estate, 3345 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-9), (R), $1,550,000

• Arco Realty Corp to Dimartino, John, 318 Second St (1001-4-6-28.1), (R), $739,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Verin, H, to Karam, Tarik, 210 Manor Ln (600-47-2-7), (R), $567,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Ilgin, S, to Farrer, Benjamin, 2015 Laurel Trail (1000-125-4-24.5), (R), $1,249,000

• Figurny, J, to Chatham, Paul, 900 Albo Dr (1000-126-3-19), (R), $690,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Meskouris, C & M, to 1400 Sound Beach Drive LLC, 1400 Sound Beach Dr (1000-106-1-35.1), (R), $1,475,000

• Sarno, JT & PJ Trust to Fear, Samuel, 1380 Sigsbee Rd (1000-144-1-6.2), (R), $449,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Lalezari, P & C, to CVJB LLC, 1390 Demarest Rd (1000-13-2-7.7), (R), $2,800,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Wagner, J & M, to Siafos, Vasileios, 141 Park Rd (600-13-3-24), (R), $415,000

• Canaletich, A & N, to Illions, Jeff, 68 Hill Dr (600-13-5-24), (R), $265,000

• Huebner, S & L, to Rakiter, Michael, 12 Pheasant Ct (600-17-6-23), (R), $839,450

• Wells, L, by Admr to County of Suffolk, 4945 Sound Ave (600-20-2-7.4), (V), $613,800

• Herbst, L, to Bedrick, Earl, 3806 Amen Court (600-64.2-1-66), (R), $385,000

• Larkins, T, by Admr to Hill, James, 190 Ackerly St (600-104-1-6), (R), $290,000

• Pepi, A, & DeSanto, D, to Benson, Karen, 33 Blueberry Commons (600-109.1-1-33), (R), $330,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Romano, R & J, to Gatto, Raven, 1500 Bayview Ave (1000-52-5-52), (R), $404,000

• Club 18 Southold LLC to MKS Realty LLC, 1925 North Sea Dr (1000-54-4-20), (V), $700,000

• Grogan, K & M, to Abdelnour, Mark, 2645 Yennecott Dr (1000-55-4-15), (R), $936,000

• Stanton, P & J, to 845 Blisshouse LLC, 845, 805 & 745 Maple Ln (1000-64-1-29.1), (R), $7,000,000

• Stewart, I, to Latham, John, 1335 Main Bayview Rd (1000-70-8-3), (R), $400,000

• GL200 LLC to Virgilio, Daniel, 200 Gardiners Ln (1000-70-8-13), (R), $595,000

• Musco, R, & Lopez, L, to Weisbach, Andrew, 497 Ripplewater Ln (1000-76-1-15.3), (R), $1,300,000

• Hokanson, R, to Walters Jr, William, 1260 Nokomis Rd (1000-78-3-14), (V), $280,000

• Sutton, A & T, to Prabhu, Rishi, 1160 North Bayview Rd Ext (1000-78-9-54.1), (R), $1,120,000

• Little Pike’s Prprts to Prabhu, Niyati, 1210 N Bayview Road Ext (1000-78-9-78), (CS), $100,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• DiSanti, M & J, to Xia, Dandan, 100 Hidden Acres Path (600-96-1-14.7), (R), $580,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)