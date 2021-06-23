Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 16-22

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Catherine Golding of New York City was driving on North Menantic Road on June 15 when she was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign. She was given a second summons for driving an uninspected vehicle.

On that date, Claudio E. Figueroa of East Hampton and Cassandra E. Leisz of Calabasas, Calif. were ticketed for driving while using portable electronic devices on South Ferry Road and West Neck Road, respectively.

On June 17, Kelvin T. Galicia of Greenport received a summons on Manwaring Road for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was also ticketed for operating a vehicle out of class.

Jill M. Brienza of New York City was stopped for speeding on New York Avenue on June 21 and ticketed for driving 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

A town summons was issued to Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island on June 18 for allowing excessive barking of numerous dogs for a period of 92 minutes in the Center.

Bay constables issued tickets to Louis Garcia of Queens on June 19 for keeping undersized striped bass and to Donald Gordon of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on June 20 for having a passenger on board who was under 12 years and not wearing a life jacket off Crescent Beach.

Police conducted 16 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on June 15, 17, 18, 20 and 21 in the Center, the Heights, South Ferry, Menantic and West Neck, resulting in seven tickets and 11 warnings.

Accidents

While traveling south on Grand Avenue on June 14, Patricia M. Krepfein of Oakdale, N.Y. hit the door of a vehicle driven by Barbara Terzi Solano of Shelter Island, who was opening the door and preparing to exit. Damage to both vehicles, according to the draft report, exceeded $1,000.

Garielle McGlynn of New York City was backing out of the parking lot at Maria’s Kitchen on June 18 when she hit a vehicle belonging to Anne C. Taranto of New York City, which was parked — and occupied — across the roadway. Damages were over $1,000.

Deno W. Fischer of Shelter Island was driving south on Brander Parkway on June 20 when a deer ran out and hit the front of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

Other reports

A caller told police on June 15, for information purposes only, that he noticed property damage upon returning to his Ram Island home.

Police notified Verizon to repair a downed wire in the Center on the 15th. That day, an anonymous caller reported that a trailer parked on a Westmoreland roadway was creating a hazard. Police put out traffic cones but were unable to contact the owner.

A Center caller informed police on June 16 that someone had trespassed on his property overnight and had done some damage. The report was made for information purposes and the caller did not wish to pursue charges for criminal trespass or damages.

Also on the 16th, an anonymous caller complained about a loud, unmuffled truck in the Silver Beach area that was disturbing neighbors between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. An extra patrol of the area was requested.

Police received a call about someone trespassing on a Center property with a request that the person be notified by police to refrain from doing so. She was so informed and agreed to stay off the property.

On June 17, police were told that an unknown male was seen walking on the caller’s property; the area was canvassed with negative results.

Police received an anonymous complaint on June 17 about loud construction noise in Hay Beach in the early evening. An officer responded and located a person who was trimming trees. The work was stopped to satisfy the complainant.

On June 18 a caller reported receiving multiple unwanted text messages from a person over a period of several days. The messages were not threatening but the caller wanted to document the situation.

That day, police were told a water supply line to a dock in Westmoreland had burst and was leaking fresh water. The owner was contacted and said she would turn off the water.

The Coast Guard reported a launch off Ram Island with seven passengers on board was taking on water. Officers responded and located the passengers who were on shore and said they had made it to the dock safely.

Also on the 18th, a caller dialed 911 to report a noise disturbance in the Center. Due to a language difficulty in understanding the caller, those creating the noise had left when police arrived.

Police conducted Environmental Conservation Law inspections on Hiberry Lane and Reel Point on June 18 and 19. There were nine fishermen; one was ticketed.

An officer assisted a stranded windsurfer at the end of Reel Point on June 19. That day, a boat was stopped in West Neck Harbor for not displaying a validation sticker.

Loud music was reported at SALT’s Shipwreck Bar on June 19. An officer found that the sound exceeded the decibel level in the town code. A warning was issued to the owner who said the band was scheduled to play until 8 p.m., but would be shut down early.

A downed tree limb in Shorewood, blocking two lanes of traffic, was reported by an anonymous caller on June 20; the Highway Department removed it.

While on patrol, an officer and bay constable noticed a disabled jet ski near the mouth of Dickerson Creek; it was taken back to the Daniel Lord Road ramp.

Also on the 20th, an officer noticed a swimmer who had fallen off a float at the mouth of West Neck Harbor and couldn’t get back on. The person was transported back to his float, then onto a sailboat. An officer and bay constable assisted a Silver Beach boater who had run out of gas on June 20.

Ten owners of boats anchored outside of the designated areas in West Neck Harbor were advised to move and were provided with a Shelter Island boaters guide to appropriate anchorages.

On June 21, police responded to callers who said they had been lost in Mashomack Preserve for several hours. An officer provided a Mashomack employee with the general location; they were subsequently located and returned to their vehicle.

In other incidents, police conducted two DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes for 6th graders; attended training sessions; handled two lost and found reports; assisted one resident from the car to the home and two residents in their homes; opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; conducted a well-being check; and helped a motorist with a disabled vehicle.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to six fire alarms in West Neck, Menantic, the Center, the Heights, Mashomack and the Shelter Island Library on June 15, 16, 19, 20 and 21. The causes of the activations were a faulty smoke detector; the result of sanding; two cases of cooking; and the possible result of a rain water leakage. There was no sign of any fire or emergency at the library.

The SIFD was notified when a seventh alarm was set off at a home on Ram Island by a hair drier.

A residential alarm in Hay Beach was activated on the 19th; police found the house was secure.

Animal incidents

Animal control officers (ACOs) patrolled Wades and Crescent beaches for dogs on and off leashes on June 15, 17, 18, 20 and 21. Numerous warnings were issued to dog owners.

A barking dog was reported in South Ferry Hills. An officer responded but the owner returned and controlled the dog. Another barking dog complaint in the Center was received; an officer observed the area for 32 minutes during which there was no violation of the town code.

A dog was reported at large on a Center roadway; the area was searched with negative results. An injured deer in Menantic was put down by police. A cat owner in the Center told police she had put up a fence to keep her cat from roaming on her neighbor’s property, but wanted the Police Department to let the neighbor know the fence had been removed.

A caller told police an osprey was building an unsafe nest in West Neck. The ACO determined the nest was not viable and removed it.

A bat in a Westmoreland residence was captured before police arrived. The ACO said the bat was transported to the Suffolk County Health Department to be tested for rabies at the resident’s request.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported 10 people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 15, 16, 17, 18 and 20.