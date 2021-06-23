The movie about the Zoom about the play: Film to premiere at Island school

(Credit: Peter Waldner illustration)

John Kaasik, who’s directed plays at the school for a number of years, has written a one-hour movie called “It’s Always the Butler,” which will be shown in the school auditorium at 7 p.m. this Friday, June 25.

The play is about a rural high school that was about to do an Agatha Christie-type whodunnit but had to cancel because of the pandemic. They try to do it as a Zoom play but they were fairly new to Zoom.

This is a film version of the play. It’s a student/faculty production with 10 performers, five students and five faculty. There is no charge for admission, but donations would be appreciated. Tickets can be reserved by calling the school: 631-749-0302.

There will be social distance protocols, so the seating will be limited.