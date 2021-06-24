Shelter Island Calendar of Events: June 24

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting have resumed in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Wednesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 – SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Strawberry Festival Bread, Pick up: Tuesday through Saturday. Another delicious take & make happening from Chef Rob Scott. All dry ingredients will be provided. You will need: 1 egg, buttermilk, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, fresh strawberries, and heavy cream or milk. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Pendulum Paint, 2 to 3 p.m. (In-Person) Come by the library for some mildly messy pendulum painting. The program will be outdoors, socially distanced, and masks are required. Limited spots available so visit silibrary.org to register now.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

Boats Against the Current: The Origins of the Great Gatsby, 6:30 p.m. Author and Gatsby scholar Richard Webb Jr., will discuss his book, Boats Against the Current: the Honeymoon of Scott and Zelda and his related award-winning documentary Gatsby in Connecticut (of which he was Executive Producer) On Zoom, please register at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

Friday Night Dialogue: Victoria Shorr, “The Plum Trees,” 7 p.m. (Zoom) Author Victoria Shorr’s most recent novel is a story within a story about a woman retracing her great-uncle’s steps through Auschwitz, mostly through oral histories. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Perlman Music Program Celebration Concert I, 7 p.m. Young artist participants cap off the 2021 Chamber Music Workshop with performances of complete masterworks by Beethoven and Brahms in the Performance Tent. Advanced registration is required. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to complete 2021 Health and Safety Affidavit and check availability. For assistance, email [email protected] or call 212-877-5045.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Shakespeare in Community: Henry IV, Part 1, 12:30 pm (Zoom) From the start, Henry IV, Part 1 has been an extremely popular play both with the public and critics. In this play, he mixes history, comedy and tragedy and explores the question of kingship and honor. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Trollope Book Club: The Eustace Diamonds, 2 p.m. Beautiful and clever Lizzie Greystock marries the sickly Sir Florian Eustace and mysteriously comes into possession of a hugely expensive diamond necklace upon his death. Gossip and scandal intensify as Lizzie’s truthfulness is thrown into doubt. This program will take place on Zoom. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Perlman Music Program, Celebration Concerts II (4 p.m.), III (7 p.m.)

Young artist participants cap off the 2021 Chamber Music Workshop with performances of complete masterworks by Beethoven and Brahms in the Performance Tent. Advanced registration is required. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to complete 2021 Health and Safety Affidavit and check availability. For assistance, email [email protected] or call 212-877-5045.

MONDAY, JUNE 28

Mystery Book Club: Wicked Autumn by: G.M. Malliet, 5 p.m. (Zoom) Former MI5 Intelligence agent Max Tudor has become an Anglican vicar serving parishioners of Nether Monkslip, a picture-postcard English village. When the despised president of the Women’s Institute turns up dead, Max’s instincts lead him to believe the death is no accident. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

DAR Self-guided – Historic Burying Ground Tour, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find our Patriots and early Island settler headstones and monuments in the Shelter Island Presbyterian Cemetery. DAR members Karen Kiaer & Joyce Bausman will be available to answer questions and provide handouts showing the location of the headstones and their respective Island houses.

MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, June 24, 7 to 8 p.m.

Shelter Island Fire District, Monday, June 28, 7:30 p.m.; main Fire House.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, June 29, 1 to 3 p.m.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, July 1, 6 to 7 p.m.