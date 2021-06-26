Menantic Yacht Club kicks off tomorrow for a season of racing

Judy Hole, sitting on a mark on the stake boat. Judy, along with Charlie Weiner, both long-time Menantic Yacht Club members, passed away this year. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Menantic Yacht Club’s (MYC) Sunfish racing season formally begins this coming Sunday, June 27. With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, we expect a large turnout and a return to normalcy. However, anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask and/or distancing, please feel free to do so.

We have no dues, no clubhouse and no fees of any kind. If you sail with us, you are a member. The sailing in West Neck Harbor is pretty spectacular. Some sailors, such as Lee Montes and Jim Kohler, come from way off-Island to share not only in the camaraderie that the MYC offers, but also in the whole experience of the Shelter Island venue. As we all know, there is no place like Shelter Island.

All sailors are welcome, from novice to expert. Some sailors are world champions, some are just starting out. Old timers (I mean that affectionately) like Dave Olsen, will give a helping hand to inexperienced sailors, as will all the experienced sailors in the club. We would like to have more young sailors join us. Over the years, more women have joined the club and are a driving force. Some sailors show up with a son or daughter and share a boat. Be sure to bring your life jacket

As mentioned above, regular racing commences on Sunday,June 27. Races will be held every Sunday thereafter through and including Sunday of Labor Day Weekend, September 5. Prior to the first race, a skippers’ meeting will be held at Commodore Pete Bethge’s house at 1 North Brander Parkway (the Red House) starting at 12:45 p.m., with the first horn going off at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor.

As before, please bring your signed waivers. Waivers will also be available for those who haven’t already received them. We’ll miss Commodore Pete and Sallie at the first race. They won’t be joining the club’s activities until a little later in the season.

After losing an entire year of sailing because of being stranded in New Mexico due to Covid-19, I’m really looking forward to joining my fellow MYC sailors for what is shaping up to be one of our best years ever. I hope I remember how to rig my boat — just kidding. It’s like bicycle riding, once you learn, you never forget the basics. Being back on Shelter Island — sailing, bicycling, clamming, walking out to Shell Beach, seeing old friends — makes the last year in exile a fading memory.

On a sad note, the MYC lost two of its very long-time members this past year, Charlie Weiner and Judy Hole. Both Charlie and Judy loved participating in racing activities and especially in the after-race barbeque’s. Commodore Bethge wrote the following: ”Both Judy Hole and Charlie Weiner epitomized everything wonderful about close friends and stalwart Menantic members. Menantic has two strong foundations — Corinthian Sailing and Camaraderie. Both shared these outstanding features. Judy and Charlie were the consummate Corinthians. Love of the sport of sailing and the sea were always utmost in their minds and hearts. Their camaraderie extended over many decades. Both were always there, available to help in any way. Who will forget those wonderful deviled eggs! And their many other contributions from hosting many potluck supper parties in their homes, the wonderful evening at the New York Yacht Club, always helping with Race Committee, stake boats, donating sunfish to MYC, or any project that required assistance.”

Judy and Charlie will both be missed by their MYC family, and we extend our condolences to their families.

A small group of MYC sailors led by Linda Gibbs practiced on Sunday for a few hours, Paul Zinger, George Zinger Jonathan Brush, Jodi Sisley and yours truly. Jodi was sailing her new old boat and discovered a leak around the bailer, which Paul repaired when we all quit for the day. George was using his new sail, which Paul broke in last year. Tom McMahon, who appeared at the rigging area prior to sailing, decided to use his old golf clubs instead of his new boat. Priorities, priorities. We all enjoyed the sailing. For me, being on the water for the first time in almost two years was magical.

Commodore Bethge has a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Call Bob Harris at 631-749-0524 (email [email protected]) or Peter Beardsley at 917-696-8229 ([email protected]) to reserve your boat or just to ask about our incredible club.

See you on the water.