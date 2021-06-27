Lending a helping hand to local heroes

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Keith Bavarro, above center, co-owner of SALT restaurant, presents a check for $1,500 to Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation Treasurer Sam Case, left, and Foundation Chairman Jim Preston on SALT’s dock recently.

The restaurant supports the Foundation with fundraisers throughout the summer season.

The Foundation is a separate entity from the EMS, a nonprofit providing finances to the all-volunteer service in multiple ways, including training of volunteers and purchasing of equipment, such as ambulances.

All donations are tax deductible and stay on Shelter Island. To donate, mail contributions to Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, PO Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

The Foundation also suggests that donations be given in memorial of a loved one, or through matching grants with your employer or other benefit/charity organizations.