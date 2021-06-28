Wades Beach bathhouse is open
A project completing state-of-the-art bathhouse facilities at Wades Beach was marked by a ceremony on June 24 for all those who worked on it.
The old bathrooms were completely gutted. New electrical, plumbing, fixtures and roofing were installed, as well as an outdoor shower, a new storage area for first aid/lifeguard equipment — including a specialized wheelchair. The new facility is fully ADA compliant.
Major financial contributors are: Great Peconic Race ($2,500), Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island ($7,500), and the Shelter Island Lions Club ($3,500).