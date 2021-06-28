Wades Beach bathhouse is open

The opening of the Wades Beach Bathhouse on June 25. From left, Lions Club President Darrin Binder, Commissioner of Public Works Brian Sherman, Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island Vice president Robert Lipsyte, Lions Club Treasurer Don D’Amato, and Public Works Department employees Ron Anderson Nick Ryan. (Courtesy photo)

A project completing state-of-the-art bathhouse facilities at Wades Beach was marked by a ceremony on June 24 for all those who worked on it.

The old bathrooms were completely gutted. New electrical, plumbing, fixtures and roofing were installed, as well as an outdoor shower, a new storage area for first aid/lifeguard equipment — including a specialized wheelchair. The new facility is fully ADA compliant.

Major financial contributors are: Great Peconic Race ($2,500), Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island ($7,500), and the Shelter Island Lions Club ($3,500).