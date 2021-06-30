Run For Your Life: Working together

Joyous Maharani Anigacz, 17, a guest from Queens, had an expression that was typical of the happy vibe of this year’s 10K race. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

That the Shelter Island Races happened is testimony to our Island’s COVID recovery.

For a few hours of minor inconvenience, the public relations value and funding $25,000 to hard-pressed local charities are major payoffs. With efficiency and compliance, the race earns a Gold Star.

What a contrast to sports events worldwide that have zigged and zagged to the confusion of fans and frustration to players. Even the long-delayed Olympics remain on a knife-edge.

The successful running of the 44th Shelter Island Races a week ago was no fluke. A practical mission, experienced resources, cooperation, and negotiation won the day. Mary Ellen Adipietro, Kristina Majdisova, Brendan Dagan, and their entire team were the driving force. The easiest decision for them and the Island was to kick the can down the road next year. The pandemic was still front-page news when the Town Board provided a green light within restrictions. Facing inevitable criticism was a given and it was overcome by listening and addressing those concerns. A safety net to cancel the race was in place if re-emerging COVID conditions were required.

Our Town Board, Police Department and volunteers did the right thing because the successful race opened the Island for a “normal” summer.

It was a great example of working together, which we should cherish. The Town Board passes legislation with unanimous votes not because there is no debate but because the discussion has been balanced and reflected in the decisions. Opinions do differ, but on a small island we need to compromise and work for the majority’s best interests. We came here because we wanted a refuge from the toxic national division that plagues us. Political philosophy here is far less important than keeping our island special.

Standing at the finish line, I watched the action. Dr. Frank’s announcing, with his usual excellent job to recognize and encourage runners in the growing density of finishers. Mary Ellen, quiet as usual, handling the mechanics of an orderly race finish. Kristina nowhere in sight, working on the less visible mechanics that ensure that the Race was operating within the agreed constraints.

The race was not typical except for the temperature and humidity. The limited pre-race and no post-race gatherings will be far different for next year’s edition of this Island tradition. You could see in the faces of the finishers how much they valued this opportunity to compete.

They will not forget that debt when they return next on Fathers’ Day weekend next June.