Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 16-22

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Ross P. Bruner of Shelter Island was ticketed on Ram Island Drive on June 26 for speeding — 59 mph in a 35-mph zone.

On the same day, Diego A. Gonzales Martinez of Shelter Island was given a summons on Grand Avenue for not wearing a seatbelt.

Adrian A. Holguin of Southampton was ticketed on North Ferry Road on June 27 for driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent.

A bay constable issued a town summons on June 28 to Mitchell C. Elliston of Southold in West Neck Harbor for having no visual distress signals on board.

Police conducted 22 distracted driving and traffic stops in the Heights, Center, West Neck, South Ferry, Cartwright and Ram Island on June 23 through June 28, resulting in two tickets and 15 warnings.

Accidents

Carter Peirce, 12, of Shelter Island, was riding his bike on June 25 on North Ferry Road. He was crossing over to the eastbound lane to make the turn in front of Piccozzi’s when he collided with a vehicle driven by Tammi J. Jernick of Shelter Island who was making a left turn into the gas station. The youth suffered an injury to his face and left arm, was evaluated by an emergency medical service team and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

On June 24, Rachel R. Brigham of Shelter Island was making a right turn out of a parking spot at the Shelter Island School when she hit the adjacently parked vehicle belonging to Brian C. Kniffing of Southold. There was over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s side of Ms. Brigham’s vehicle and the front driver’s side of Mr. Kniffing’s.

Emily L. Rosenthal of Shelter Island was backing out of her driveway on North Ram Island Drive on June 26 when she hit a parked car belonging to Gary C. Baddeley of Shelter Island. The damage to the left rear taillight and bumper of Ms. Rosenthal’s vehicle and the left rear quarter panel of Mr. Baddeley’s vehicle totaled more than $1,000.

Other reports

A caller reported her Mini-Cooper was missing from her Heights driveway on June 22. After a brief investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been left at that location.

An extra patrol was requested on the 22nd after a caller reported his vehicle alarm had sounded — there was no damage to the vehicle and no items missing.

A West Neck hotel employee reported on June 22 that after a guest had checked out, it was discovered that a TV was broken and a wood floor had been damaged.

Also on that date, a Hay Beach resident told police he had received two calls from neighbors about suspicious activity at his residence, police found the residence secure and no sign of any criminal acts.

An officer responded to a complaint on the 22nd about music and banging noise at a North Midway location. The individuals involved were advised to keep the noise at a minimum.

Police received a complaint on the 23rd that a fishing boat was inside a restricted West Neck swim area. An officer found the boat to the west of the public beach and saw no violations. A caller reported suspicious activity in Menantic — a van and two people on foot near Dickerson Road. An officer located two surveyors in that area.

Also on that date, a woman told police she had left two candles burning at her Center residence; an officer responded and extinguished the candles.

An altercation in a parking lot in West Neck was reported on June 23. Police separated the parties, neither of whom wished to pursue charges. A caller asked police to contact a person who was sending him unwanted phone messages

On June 24, police investigated a number of suspicious messages received by a Menantic resident. A caller complained about a group of fishermen with an umbrella on his property above the high water mark. An officer told the family that they were on private property and to move down the beach to a section open to the public.

Also on the 24th, an anonymous caller reported a sailboat aground off of Shell Beach Point. The owner told the bay constable he did not need help but would wait for the tide to rise.

An officer removed a tree limb blocking both lanes of traffic on Prospect Road in West Neck. Civil documentation was provided regarding a dispute over a motorcycle sale.

A caller reported gunshots coming from Wades Beach. An officer was told that young people were lighting fireworks before he arrived. That day, PSEG was contacted about power outages in Montclair affecting five residences.

An incident involving a teacher and a child at the school was reported by a parent on June 25.

An employer reported finding company equipment inside an employee’s vehicle on the 25th without permission. The equipment was returned and charges were not pursued. That day, a Center caller reported receiving a letter that her personal data may have been compromised. She was advised the notice appeared to be legitimate.

Five parking tickets were issued in Silver Beach following a complaint received on the 26th.

Officers conducted two Environmental Conservation Law checks on Hiberry Lane on June 25 and 27; 18 people were fishing. One warning was issued. Another ECL check was held on Ram Island on the 26th; campers were given a warning about the town code.

A caller reported for information purposes that “a passive-aggressive note” was found on a Longview front porch on the 26th. An officer and bay constable assisted a disabled boat that had run out of gas. Police helped a Hay Beach resident change the batteries of carbon monoxide and smoke alarms.

Also on the 26th, a caller told police vehicles were parked near a Menantic landing without permits. An officer found all vehicles were parked legally.

On that date, bay constables advised a number of people in West Neck Creek that New York State law requires flotation devices and whistles while paddle boarding.

Loud music at the Ram’s Head Inn was reported on June 26 by a neighbor. The music was lowered and windows facing the neighbor’s property were shut. A second noise complaint in Shorewood was satisfied when the music was turned off.

On June 27 a caller reported hearing a woman scream in an area in the Heights; police searched the area with negative results.

A caller reported noticing damage to his vehicle while it was parked at the Recycling Center. He was advised to get an estimate for the repair within five days of the accident in order to file a report.

On the 27th, a Center caller told police that someone had been trespassing on his Center property. He had spoken to the person before but did not know his name; a photo from a surveillance camera will be given to police.

In other incidents, police attended marine training; provided first aid at a beach; opened three vehicles with the keys locked inside; followed up on a false 911 call; responded to a disabled vehicle; assisted with four lost and found reports; and performed school crossing duties.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three fire alarms and one carbon monoxide alarm on June 22, 24 and 28 (two alarms) on Ram Island, West Neck, South Ferry and Shorewood. One was caused by kitchen smoke, a second by steam from a shower. The carbon monoxide alarm was a false alarm, maybe caused by cleaning supplies too close to the sensor. The Shorewood fire alarm was also false.

A fire alarm in West Neck on June 25 was caused, the owner said, by an alarm failure. Another alarm on the 27th in Mashomack was a false alarm, according to the owner. A fire alarm in the girls’ dorm at the Perlman Music Camp on June 28 was also a false alarm.

A residential alarm in the Center was activated by the family’s dog on June 26.

On June 27, a malfunction set off an alarm at Town Hall on a number of occasions.

Animals

A caller reported another dog attacked her dog in Menantic; the owner agreed to pay all veterinary expenses.

Animal control officers (ACO )patrolled Crescent and Wades beaches for dogs at large and on leash on June 23, 24, 25, 26 and 28. One warning was issued

A dog at large was reported in Shorewood; an officer recognized the dog and told the caller that it lived next door and was on its own property.

A dog at large was tracked down by the ACO and returned to its owner. Barking dogs were reported in West Neck. Before the ACO arrived, the owner had returned home and the dogs had quieted down.

A dog at large in the Center was reported; police canvassed the area with negative results.

A caller said a poisonous snake was on a Ram Island property. The ACO recognized it as a milk snake — native to the area and not poisonous.

An injured turkey in Cartwright had gone when the ACO arrived.

Birds were trapped in a Menantic garage; the ACO removed four cow birds and advised the caller to keep the garage door closed.

A newly hatched robin was reported on a Cartwright lawn; the ACO located the nest and put the infant robin back with its mother.

A West Neck caller said her dog attacked a rabbit; the ACO transported the rabbit to a vet for treatment.

A raccoon was stuck in a tree house in Menantic; the ACO freed the raccoon.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.