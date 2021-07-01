Real estate transfers — July 1

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 8-14, 2021.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Lang, G, to Martucci, Glenn, 32 Country Club Dr (700-1-2-30), (R), $1,085,000

• Wein, M, to Shelter Island Ventures, 59 N Ferry Rd (700-15-2-1), (C), $775,000

• Hunt, M, & Truelove, S, to 2 Jaspa Road LLC, 2 Jaspa Rd (700-15-2-4), (V), $300,000

• Buxton, E, to Ferrara, Stephen, 3 S Cartwright Rd (700-15-4-134.5), (V), $469,000

• Clark Capital LP to Pops Point LLC, 20D N Cartwright Rd (700-16-2-2), (R), $1,500,000

• Egan III, J Trust to Neckles, Peter, 7 Dering Woods Rd (701-1-3-21.4), (V), $550,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Velys Jr, M, to Belesis, George, 170 Vineyard Way (600-20-4-1.2), (R), $535,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Fuss, A & M, to Fox, Emmett, 28 Silver Beech Ln (600-39-7-10), (R), $835,000

• Polara, W, to Leshans, Ari, 356 -16 Oakleigh Ave (600-40.1-1-16), (R), $170,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Filiberto, P Trust to Magenta Capital Management, 13945 Oregon Rd (1000-83-2-9.3), (V), $650,000

• Caskran, R & M, to Hickey, Ryan, 8175 Skunk Ln (1000-104-4-22.4), (R), $1,122,500

• Diplomat Property Mngr to Cocopardo, Joseph, 65 Beachwood Rd (1000-116-4-29), (R), $750,000

• Caldwell, R & P, to Bresnan, Kathleen, 1230 Track Ave (1000-137-2-1), (R), $625,500

EAST MARION (11939)

• Weaver Family Trust to Higgins, Daniel, 2150 The Long Way (1000-30-2-125), (R), $789,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Umana, G, to Jordan, Elva, 44 Reeves Bay Trail (900-143-3-14), (R), $435,660

• Ross, L, to Perna, Justine, 39 King Ave (900-148-3-5), (R), $450,000

• 16 Indian Avenue LLC to Zurdo, Abelino, 16 Indian Ave (900-148-3-42), (R), $450,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Pelletier, M, to Arnold, Richard, 350 Osprey Nest Rd (1000-35-6-17), (R), $705,000

• Phelan, K, to Donnelly, John, 55355 CR 48 (1000-44-1-10), (R), $799,000

• Sachs, L & J Trust to Blue Whale Realty LLC, 503 First St (1001-4-2-38), (R), $662,500

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Lewis & Son Building to Rasor, Mary, 174 Manor Ln (600-47-2-11), (R), $551,196

LAUREL (11948)

• Laurel LakeVineyards to Evanem Vineyards LLC, 3165 Route 25 & lot 2.032 (1000-125-1-2.31), (V), $1,300,000

• Krause, C & K, to Bellando, Christopher, 920 White Eagle Dr (1000-127-9-16), (R), $1,275,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Wallace III, G & L, to Rosenthal, Michael, 430 Bailie Beach Rd (1000-99-3-4.14), (R), $910,000

• Stavridis, J & B, to Blondes, Bradley, 170 Ruth Rd (1000-106-5-35), (R), $549,000

• Baer, H & D, to Weinberg, Shlomo, 1425 Meadow Beach Ln (1000-116-7-6), (R), $1,775,000

Rivera, J, to 5625 Aldrich LLC, 5625 Aldrich Ln (1000-120-3-12), (R), $850,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Szarmach, D, by Grdn to Makarov, Danil, 105 Second Ave (1000-67-2-17), (R), $575,000

• Illa & SalaIlla & SalaI, M, to Isaacs, Steve, 40300 Route 25 (1000-86-4-1.4), (R), $1,725,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Kotlarchuk,N & E, by Administrator to Corey, Michael, Waterview Ct (600-15-3-7), (V), $325,000

• Zilnicki, S, to Zilnicki, Allan, Reeves Ave (600-63-1-4), (V), $112,000

• NF Development LLC to Dratel, William, 43 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.64), (R), $542,160

• Buczynski, M & E, to Piecuch, Brad, 1496 Roanoke Ave (600-83-1-5), (R), $365,000

• Dunbar Jr, D & S, to Alvarracin, Juan, 19 Maple Wood Ln (600-85-1-10.53), (R), $465,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Higgins, T to Morel, Patricia, 1056 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-94-1-1.1), (R), $620,000

• Klatt, M, by Executor to De Ieso, John, 114 4th St (600-91-3-6.2), (R), $625,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Kaytis, J & S, to Barnes, Edward, 2600 Paradise Point Rd (1000-81-3-15.7), (R), $1,637,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• PAC Property Dvlpmnt to Baas, Wayne, 15 Broad View Circle (600-30-3-25), (R), $450,000

• Medici Jr, A & T, to Donnelly Jr, Joseph, 36 Dogwood Ln S (600-36-6-2), (R), $619,000 (Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)