Book signing featured at History Center Farmers Market

During this Saturday’s Farmers Market at the History Center, author Jacquelyn A. Ottman will sign copies of her new book, “Connecting from a Quarantine Kitchen: My Shelter Island Pandemic Story.”

The book documents Ms. Ottman’s personal experience and insights into cooking while sheltering in place during the first 60 days of the COVID-19 pandemic at the home of Karen Kiaer, a local artist and longstanding Shelter Island resident.

Photographs of nearly all meals they prepared between March 17 and May 21, 2020 are supplemented by insights about the experience of finding connection, comfort, joy and creativity in the kitchen during this challenging time.

The book signing will take place between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. In addition to offering the book and Island memorabilia for sale, the Market gathers vendors of foods, wines and crafts for visitors to peruse on the Center grounds with local musicians providing entertainment.

The Market hours are 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday in summer.