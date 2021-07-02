Day parking passes for beaches now available online

(Credit: Scott Feierstein)

Shelter Island Town has instituted the sale of Online Daily Parking Permits for the current day or for any date through the end of the season.

Use this service by focusing your cellphone on the QR code found at the Day Parking Permit signs recently posted at Wades Beach and in several other locations around the Island or by clicking on the Daily Parking Permit Icon found on the Town of Shelter Island home page. All Day Parking permits will now only be sold online

Daily parking permits cost $25. No receipt needs to be displayed since the daily permit issued data is accessed directly by the own patrols. Each day, the town has authorized the online sale of 20 Daily Parking Permits for Wades Beach and 10 Daily Parking Permits for all other town locations where a permit is required.

This new service also gives visitors and guests the opportunity to purchase these permits when Town Hall is closed.

For more information contact Bay Constable Peter Vielbig, at [email protected]